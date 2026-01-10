IDOLiSH7 Franchise's Mofmof Mini Characters Get Stop-Motion Anime

Fluffy alien creatures to also get more merchandise, their own May event

The " IDOLiSH7 10th Anniversary Event 'A10TiON PLEASE!!!!'" announced on Saturday that the IDOLiSH7 franchise 's Mofmof mini characters are launching their own new Mofmof Parade (or MofPara for short) project. The project includes a stop-motion anime titled Koma-Dori Mofmof Parade (Stop-Motion Mofmof Parade or KomaMof for short), as well as more merchandise.

Mofmof are fluffy creatures who live on a mysterious planet somewhere in space. From time to time, these idiosyncratic, curious creatures even try invading Earth.

The Makuhari Messe venue's Makuhari Event Hall in Chiba will host "Mofmof Park" event on May 22-24. Even though the overall IDOLiSH7 franchise is also holding its "AiNana Expo 2026 'Decennium'" in Makuhari Messe during that same weekend, "Mofmof Park" will be a separately ticketed event.

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, ran for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started in October 2022. The anime had 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired in December 2022, and then episodes 27-30 aired for four consecutive weeks in February 2023.

IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD , the theatrical anime concert for the IDOLiSH7 franchise , opened in Japan in May 2023, and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The film earned over 700 million yen (about US$5.02 million), and sold 440,000 tickets in its first 22 days in theaters. The milestone coincided with the franchise 's eighth anniversary in June of the same year. Crunchyroll streamed the anime concert.

The first part of the IDOLiSH7 First BEAT! theatrical film compilation of the first IDOLiSH7 opened in Japan on October 3, and the second opened on December 5. The compilation will stream on Crunchyroll .

