IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! Anime to Air for 30 Total Episodes, Episodes 27-30 to Air in February

Anime's 1st part debuted in July 2021, 2nd part premiered on October 2

The official website for IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, revealed on Saturday that the anime will have 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode will air on December 25, and then episodes 27-30 will air for four consecutive weeks starting on February 5.

The third season is running for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The new episodes of the anime's second half started on October 2 at 10:30 p.m. (9:30 a.m. EDT) on the Tokyo MX channel and the Abema service. The season is also airing on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The staff from the previous two anime and the Vibrato spinoff net anime returned for the third season. Makoto Bessho is again directing the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine is back in charge of the series scripts. Ei Aoki is returning to supervise, and Kasumi Fukagawa is again adapting the original character designs by Arina Tanemura . Masami Inomata is back as the chief animation director.

The first television anime based on the IDOLiSH7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan.

The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.