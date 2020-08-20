IDOLiSH7 Anime Season 2 Resumes on October 4 After COVID-19 Delay

New promo video teases footage from episode 5 & beyond

The official website for IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , the second season of the IDOLiSH7 anime, announced on Thursday that the anime is resuming on Tokyo MX , BS11 , and other channels with episode 3 on October 4. The season is also resuming at the same time on the Abema and Niconico streaming services in Japan. The anime was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The website posted a new promotional video to show new footage from episode 5 and beyond.

The first monthly Blu-ray Disc and DVD volume for the season will ship on November 26 after being delayed from its August 27 launch.

In addition, ŹOOĻ's first album einsatZ will debut on November 25. There will be a regular edition, a deluxe edition with original goods and photo book, and a limited first pressing with the same photo book that the deluxe edition has. The regular edition's jacket cover and art in the photo book were exclusively created by ufotable for this album.

The anime premiered on April 5. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season on January 6, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime as it airs in Japan.

Makoto Bessho ( Shangri-La , Armitage: Dual-Matrix ) is returning to direct the new season at TROYCA , and Ayumi Sekine ( Makura no Danshi , Fate/Grand Order: First Order ) is back as the series script supervisor. Also credited as returning are supervisor Ei Aoki ( Fate/Zero , Aldnoah.Zero ), original character designer Arina Tanemura ( Full Moon O Sagashite manga creator), animation character designer Kazumi Fukagawa ( Inari Kon Kon , GLASSLIP animation director), and at least one of the chief animation directors, Masami Inomata .

The titular in-story idol group IDOLiSH7 perform the anime's opening theme song "DiSCOVER THE FUTURE," while the in-story idol group Re:vale perform the ending theme song "Mirai Notes o Kanadete" (Play the Notes of the Future).

The first IDOLiSH7 television anime premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired.