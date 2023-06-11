IDOLiSH7 Theatrical Anime Earns Over 700 Million Yen in 22 Days

Theatrical anime concert opened on May 20; 4DX, MX4D, Dolby Cinema screenings start on June 24

©BNOI/劇場版アイナナ製作委員会

Gekijо̄ban IDOLiSH7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD

IDOLiSH7

franchise

The official Twitter account for, the theatrical anime concert for the, announced on Saturday that the film has earned over 700 million yen (about US$5.02 million), and sold 440,000 tickets in its 22 days in theaters. The milestone coincided with the's eighth anniversary on June 10.

The theatrical anime concert opened in Japan on May 20, and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend.

The 16 cast members of the IDOLiSH7, TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games. The screenings have two separate variations with different setlists each. The "Day 1" version screened first on May 20, and the "Day 2" version premiered on May 21. From May 22 on, theatergoers were able to choose which versions to watch. The film will also have 4DX, MX4D, and Dolby Cinema screenings in Japan, which will start on June 24.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) directed the anime at Orange . IDOLiSH7 creator Bunta Tsushimi wrote the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( IDOLiSH7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki designed the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) was the CG chief director.