IDOLiSH 7 Franchise Gets Theatrical Anime Concert on May 20

A new official website and Twitter account opened for the Idolish 7 multimedia project announcing a theatrical anime concert titled Gekijо̄ban Idolish 7 LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD that will open in Japan on May 20. The website and account unveiled a trailer, visual, staff, and cast.

The 16 cast members of the Idolish 7 , TRIGGER, Re: vale, and ŹOOĻ units reprise their roles from the anime series and games.

Hiroshi Nishikiori ( Argonavis from BanG Dream! ) and Kensuke Yamamoto ( Trigun Stampede VFX art director) are directing the anime at Orange . Idolish 7 creator Bunta Tsushimi is writing the screenplay. Arina Tanemura ( Idolish 7 , Full Moon o Sagashite ) is credited for the original character design. Hitomi Miyazaki is designing the characters. Eiji Inomoto ( Trigun Stampede ) is the CG chief director.

Kinichi Okubo ( Sirius the Jaeger ) is credited for art board. Osamu Mikasa ( BELLE ) is handling color design. Yū Wakabayashi ( EUREKA SEVEN AO ) is the director of photography and look development artist. Michi Takigawa , Hitomi Sudо̄, Maki Sendo , and Honami Yamagishi are editing the anime. Shigeru Nishiyama ( Bungo Stray Dogs , A Certain Magical Index ) is the editing supervisor. Lantis is producing the music. Takatoshi Hamano ( IDOLiSH7 Second Beat! , IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! ) is the sound director.

Tickets will go on sale on January 14, and customers will receive an A4 clear file with the main visual.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third Idolish 7 anime season, will have 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired on December 25, and then episodes 27-30 will air for four consecutive weeks starting on February 5.

The third season is running for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started on October 2 on the Tokyo MX channel and the ABEMA service. The season is also airing on Sun TV , KBS Kyoto , TV Aichi , TV Hokkaido , TVQ Kyushu Broadcasting Co., Ltd. and BS11 .

The first television anime based on the Idolish 7 smartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. The IDOLiSH7 Vibrato spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to the state of emergency declaration against the spread of COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.