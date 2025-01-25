IDOLiSH7 Gets 4th Season Anime, 1st Season Compilation Film, 'Kikkō no Quarter' Adaptation

10th anniversary event also reveals new development for app, exhibition, TRIGGER's 3rd album

The staff for the IDOLiSH7 franchise revealed during a 10th anniversary event on Saturday the franchise is restarting its anime activities with three projects: a fourth season for the main anime, a theatrical film compilation of the first season, and an adaptation of the Kikkō no Quarter (Antagonistic Quarter) story from the app that focuses on the group ŹOOĻ. The staff did not reveal the format for the Kikkō no Quarter anime.

The event also revealed a new development for the IDOLiSH7 app, and added it will reveal more details at a later date.

A "Memorial Exhibition" for the franchise will take place from February 15 through March 2 in Shibuya in Tokyo, and TRIGGER's third album Trois will release on March 12.

Solo visuals for Memorial Exhbition Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © BNOI/アイナナ製作委員会

Jacket for Trois album Image courtesy of Bandai Namco Filmworks © アイドリッシュセブンCD:Arina Tanemura © BNOI/アイナナ製作委員会

The livestream video will be available to rewatch on the channel on February 1, although the livestream is available on the Lantis channel now.

IDOLiSH7 the Movie LIVE 4bit BEYOND THE PERiOD , the theatrical anime concert for the IDOLiSH7 franchise, opened in Japan in May 2023, and earned 220 million yen (about US$1.58 million) in its opening weekend. The film earned over 700 million yen (about US$5.02 million), and sold 440,000 tickets in its first 22 days in theaters. The milestone coincided with the franchise's eighth anniversary in June of the same year. Crunchyroll streamed the anime concert.

©BNOI/アイナナ製作委員会

IDOLiSH7

Crunchyroll

The first television anime based on thesmartphone game premiered in Japan in January 2018 and had 17 episodes streamed the series as it aired. The spinoff series of net anime shorts then launched in February 2018.

The second season of the main anime premiered in April 2020. The first episode debuted ahead of the rest of the season in January 2020, and Crunchyroll streamed the episode on the same day. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The second season was delayed starting with the fifth episode due to COVID-19. The season resumed with episode 3 in October 2020.

IDOLiSH7 Third Beat! , the third IDOLiSH7 anime season, ran for two split cours (quarters of the year). The first half of the season premiered in July 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired. The new episodes of the anime's second half started in October 2022. The anime had 30 total episodes. The anime's 26th episode aired in December 2022, and then episodes 27-30 aired for four consecutive weeks in February 2023.

Sources: Press release, IDOLISH7 's YouTube channel





Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.