Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble Anime Reveals Theme Songs in 2nd Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Yashiro 's Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother With Memories From My Past Life ( Shiro Buta Kizoku desu ga Zense no Kioku ga Haeta node Hiyoko na Otōto Sodatemasu ) light novel series started streaming the anime's second promotional video on Sunday. (April 6 is "Shiro no Hi" or "White Day" in Japan, a wordplay of the numbers 4, which is "Shi" (or "Yon") in Japanese, and 6, which is "Roku" in Japanese. It is also "Castle (Shiro) Day" in Japan.)

The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Kuchinaoshi" (Palate Cleanser) by Wanuka , and the ending theme song "Mada Shiranai Story" (Yet Unknown Story) by Ms.OOJA .

The anime will debut first on thestreaming service in Japan starting on April 20 with the first two episodes. The stream onwill be free.will also stream the anime on April 20 under the English title

The staff had originally revealed in January that the anime would debut in July. The anime will still debut on television in Japan in July on the Tokyo MX , YTV , and BS Fuji channels, but is now debuting first three months earlier on ABEMA .

The anime will star Misaki Kuno as Ageha and Mariya Ise as Regulus, who are reprising their roles from a previous drama CD.

The anime also stars:

Masafumi Satō ( Denki-Gai , Drugstore in Another World: The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Bibliophile Princess , Tonbo! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Jewelpet , Fairy Ranmaru , Sweet Reincarnation ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Ageha, a five-year-old obese child and the eldest son of a count in a corrupt but powerful country. Ageha was born with his memories of his previous life as a Japanese man intact. Ageha meets his half-brother Regulus, and discovers that Regulus will grow up to kill him over the right to inherit the title. Ageha accepts his future and decides to raise his younger brother.

Yashiro launched the ongoing light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. TO Books published the novels' first volume with illustration by keepout in January 2020. TO Books released the 13th volume on January 15.

Yokowake launched the light novels' manga adaptation on TO Books ' Comic Corona manga website in September 2020. TO Books published the manga's sixth volume on January 15. MangaPlaza is releasing the manga in English.