Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble Anime Debuts 1st Online Starting on April 20 Before July TV Debut

7 more cast members also revealed

The official website for the television anime of Yashiro 's Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble: Raising My Baby Brother With Memories From My Past Life ( Shiro Buta Kizoku desu ga Zense no Kioku ga Haeta node Hiyoko na Otōto Sodatemasu ) light novel series revealed on Friday that the anime will now debut first only the ABEMA streaming service in Japan starting on April 20 with the first two episodes. The stream on ABEMA will be free.

The staff had originally revealed in January that the anime would debut in July. The anime will still debut on television in Japan in July on the Tokyo MX , YTV , and BS Fuji channels, but is now debuting first three months earlier on ABEMA .

The staff also revealed more cast members on Friday. The first four listed cast members are reprising their roles from a previous drama CD.

Shunichi Toki as Romanov

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Aki Toyosaki as Princess Hyakka

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Haruhi Nanao as Rottenmeyer

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Rie Hikisaka as Alice Utsunomiya

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Kōji Yusa as Victor

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Ayumu Murase as Igor

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Hiroki Nanami as Laala

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

Image via Reincarnated as a Neglected Noble anime's website © やしろ・ＴＯブックス／しろひよ製作委員会

The anime will staras Ageha andas Regulus, who are also reprising their roles from a previous drama CD.

Masafumi Sato ( Denki-Gai , Drug Store in Another World - The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist , A Salad Bowl of Eccentrics ) is directing the anime at Studio Comet . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Rent-A-Girlfriend , Bibliophile Princess , Tonbo! ) is in charge of the series scripts. Tomoko Miyakawa ( Jewelpet , Fairy Ranmaru , Sweet Reincarnation ) is designing the characters. Arisa Okehazama is composing the music.

The novels' story centers on Ageha, a five-year-old obese child and the eldest son of a count in a corrupt but powerful country. Ageha was born with his memories of his previous life as a Japanese man intact. Ageha meets his half-brother Regulus, and discovers that Regulus will grow up to kill him over the right to inherit the title. Ageha accepts his future and decides to raise his younger brother.

Yashiro launched the ongoing light novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in August 2018. TO Books published the novels' first volume with illustration by keepout in January 2020. TO Books released the 13th volume on January 15.

Yokowake launched the light novels' manga adaptation on TO Books ' Comic Corona manga website in September 2020. TO Books published the manga's fifth volume on January 15. MangaPlaza is releasing the manga in English.