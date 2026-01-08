News
Dark Moon: The Blood Altar TV Anime, Fire Force Anime's Final Run Get Same-Day English Dubs
posted on by Alex Mateo
The Engilsh dub Dark Moon: The Blood Altar stars:
- Elsie Lovelock as Sooha
- Kieran Flitton as Helio
- Will De-Renzy Martin as Solon
- Valentine Stokes as Jaan
- Steven Kelly as Jakah
- Phillip Sacramento as Jino
- Benji Buckley as Noa
- Minh Ton as Shion
- Ciarán Strange as Chris
- Ricco Fajardo as Khan
- Ruth Urquhart as Marge
Marissa Lenti is directing the dub with assistants Steven Kelly and Alex Mai. Amber Lee Connors is producing. Kieran Flitton is adaptting the English script. Alec Gervais is the mixer, and Patrick Morphy is the engineer.
The series will premiere on Friday at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, Saturday) on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, Tochigi TV, and others. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.The Fire Force anime's English dub cast, which features returning members, includes:
- Derick Snow as Shinra
- Eric Vale as Arthur
- Jeremy Inman as Obi
- Alexis Tipton as Iris
- Ian Sinclair as Licht
- Aaron Roberts as Benimaru
- Colleen Clinkenbeard as Hibana
- Christopher Wehkamp as Hinawa
- Ernesto Jason Liebrecht as Vulcan
- Sarah Roach as Maki
- Larry Brantley as Hibachi
- Jeff Plunk as Konro
- Rowan Gilvie and Erin Kelly Noble as Female Students
- Daryl Mayfield as Male Student
Jeremy Inman is the voice director. Samantha Herek is the producer. Tyler Walker is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Wesley Coleman is the engineer.
The final run of the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo's Fire Force manga will premiere on Friday. The anime will air on the Animeism block on MBS, TBS, and CBC, with the latest episode streaming on Netflix after they air on those channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The first part of the final season premiered on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS on April 4. Netflix is exclusively streaming the anime in Japan, with each episode debuting after the TV broadcast.
Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Crunchyroll is also streaming an English dub.
Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)