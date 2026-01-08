Dark Moon: The Blood Altar TV Anime, Fire Force Anime's Final Run Get Same-Day English Dubs

Both dubs debut on Friday

announced on Thursday that the television anime adaptation ofand'swebtoon and the second and final(quarter of a year) of theanime's third and final season will get same-day English dubs on Friday.

The Engilsh dub Dark Moon: The Blood Altar stars:

Marissa Lenti is directing the dub with assistants Steven Kelly and Alex Mai . Amber Lee Connors is producing. Kieran Flitton is adaptting the English script. Alec Gervais is the mixer, and Patrick Morphy is the engineer.

The series will premiere on Friday at 12:00 a.m. JST (effectively, Saturday) on Tokyo MX , BS11 , Gunma TV , Tochigi TV , and others. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Theanime's Englishcast, which features returning members, includes:

Jeremy Inman is the voice director. Samantha Herek is the producer. Tyler Walker is handling the adaptation. William Dewell is the mixer, and Wesley Coleman is the engineer.

The final run of the anime of Atsushi Ohkubo 's Fire Force manga will premiere on Friday. The anime will air on the Animeism block on MBS , TBS , and CBC , with the latest episode streaming on Netflix after they air on those channels. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The first part of the final season premiered on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on April 4. Netflix is exclusively streaming the anime in Japan, with each episode debuting after the TV broadcast.

