Fire Force Season 3, Anne Shirley Anime Reveal English Dub Casts

Image via Fire Force anime's website ©Atsushi Ohkubo, KODANSHA/"FIRE FORCE Season 3" Production Committee

announced on Thursday that it is streaming the respective English dubs for theanime's third and final season on Friday and, a new anime of's classicnovel series, on Saturday. The streaming service revealed the Englishcast for both anime.

The English dub cast for Fire Force includes:

The dub crew includes:

The first part of the final season premiered on MBS , TBS , and BS-TBS on April 4, and the second part will debut in January 2026. Netflix is exclusively streaming the anime in Japan, with each episode debuting after the TV broadcast.

Crunchyroll is streaming the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

Sei Tsuguta ( Undead Unluck , BUILD-DIVIDE -#000000- CODE BLACK , Sk8 the Infinity Extra Part ) is now supervising and writing the anime's scripts, Mika Yamamoto is now the sub-character designer. Yoshihiro Yoshioka and Mariko Kubo join Yumenosuke Tokuda as chief animation directors. Yumi Horikoshi is the new art director. Kōji Kodera is the new CG director. Ryō Ōhashi is now credited as VFX supervisor (after being previously credited for VFX, 3D CG, and photography). Natsuki Takei is now the compositing director of photography (previously assistant director of photography).

The anime's official website first announced the third season in May 2022.

Image via Anne Shirley anime's website ©アン・シャーリー製作委員会

dub

Anne of Green Gables

The Englishcast ofincludes:

The dub crew includes:

The anime premiered on April 5 on NHK Educational at 6:25 p.m. JST (5:25 a.m. EDT). The show will have a total of 24 episodes.

Yūji Watanabe ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 episodes 2 and 4) and Naoko Saitō ( Lupin the Third: Part 5 episode 2) are the series' animation directors. Tadashi Kudo ( The Heroic Legend of Arslan , Lupin III: Farewell to Nostradamus film) is directing the art, and Shiho Kuriki ( City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust , Armored Trooper Votoms: Pailsen Files films) is the color key artist. Shinji Saitō ( City Hunter The Movie: Angel Dust film) is the compositing director of photography. Kisuke Koizumi ( Chainsaw Man , Kingdom third and fourth seasons) is directing the sound, and Michiru Ōshima ( Fullmetal Alchemist , The Tatami Galaxy ) is composing the music.

The anime has a manga adaptation that Akane Hoshikubo ( Hōkago no Salome, Sonogao de Ai Sanaide ) launched in Kadokawa 's B's-LOG COMIC magazine on January 5.

The first novel is set in the late 19th century in the fictional town of Avonlea in Prince Edward, Canada, where an 11-year-old orphan girl named Anne Shirley is sent by mistake to middle-aged siblings Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert. The siblings originally intended to adopt a boy to help them on their farm. The novel tells of Anne's adventures in school and within the town.

The anime adaptation depicts Anne's growth from a girl to a woman, through her bond with the siblings Matthew and Marilla, her friendship with Diana, and her romance with Gilbert. (Some of these story elements appear in Montgomery's later sequel novels.)

Japanese novelist and translator Hanako Muraoka translated the Anne of Green Gables novel to Japanese with the title Akage no Anne in 1952.

Source: Crunchyroll (link 2, Liam Dempsey)