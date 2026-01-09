Scum of the Brave TV Anime Previews Opening Theme in 2nd Promo Video

Series debuts on January 10

The staff for the television anime of writer Rocket Shokai and artist Nakashima723 's Scum of the Brave ( Yūsha no Kuzu ) manga revealed the second promotional video on Friday. The video previews TOOBOE 's opening theme song.

The staff also revealed a broadcast celebration illustration from toi8 .

Image via Scum of the Brave anime's website ©ナカシマ723／ロケット商会／リイド社・製作委員会のクズ

The anime will debut onand its affiliated channels on January 10 at 24:55 (effectively, January 11 at 12:55 am.) It will run the dAnime andservices before other streaming services, as well as on thechannel. The anime will air for two(quarter of a year) without a break.will stream the anime as it airs.

The anime stars:

Shinji Ushiro is directing the anime at OLM. Yoichi Kato is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Rika Murakami is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Singer TOOBOE is performing the opening theme song "Gun Powder," and singer Mulasaki Ima is performing the ending theme song "Mental Rental."

The manga launched in 2018 and runs on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border service. The manga's eighth volume shipped on December 18.

Manga Planet is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

In an alternate 21st century, rich mafia members can turn into "Demon Kings" through increasingly popular ether-enhancement surgery, and the bounty hunters called "Braves" are the ones called upon to take them down. Yashiro only wants the simple pleasures in life - pizza, beer, and card games. When three young Braves offer him a majestic sum to be their private tutor, he agrees solely for the money - but is it worth what he's getting himself into?

Rocket Shokai ( Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 ) launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in February 2016. The series is getting re-published into novel format with revisions, and the new publication will feature illustrations by toi8 . The first volume will ship on January 23 and the second volume will ship on February 20.