Scum of the Brave TV Anime's 1st Video Unveils More Cast, Theme Song Artists, 6-Month Run, January 10 Debut

The staff for the television anime of writer Rocket Shokai and artist Nakashima723 's Scum of the Brave ( Yūsha no Kuzu ) manga debuted the first full promotional video on Saturday. The video announces more cast members, the theme song artists, two- cours (quarters of a year) run without breaks, and January 10 premiere for the anime.

Image via Scum of the Brave anime's website









The newly announced cast members are:

• Hinata Tadokoro as Salt Joe

• Daisuke Hirakawa as Ongakuya Ishinō

• Yasuhiro Takato as Moguri no Maruta

Singer TOOBOE is performing the opening theme song "Gun Powder," and singer Mulasaki Ima is performing the ending theme song "Mental Rental,"

The anime will premiere on NTV and its affiliated channels on January 10, 2026 at 24:55 (effectively, January 11 at 12:55 am.) It will run the dAnime and Hulu services before other streaming services, as well as on the AT-X channel.

Ryōta Suzuki plays the lead character Shinigami Yashiro, Akari Kitō plays Aki Jogamine, and Momo Harumi plays Yukine Indō. Yumiri Hanamori is voicing Sara Kashiwagi Pendragon, a second-year student at the academy. All four will appear at an advance screening of the anime on December 14 at the Marunouchi Piccadilly theater in Tokyo.

Shinji Ushiro is directing the anime at OLM. Yoichi Kato is writing and overseeing the series scripts, Rika Murakami is designing the characters, and Kenichiro Suehiro is composing the music.

Other staff members include:

Rocket Shokai launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in February 2016. The series is getting re-published into novel format with revisions, and the new publication will feature illustrations by toi8 .

The manga launched in 2018 and runs on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border service. The manga's seventh volume shipped on March 21.

Manga Planet is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

In an alternate 21st century, rich mafia members can turn into "Demon Kings" through increasingly popular ether-enhancement surgery, and the bounty hunters called "Braves" are the ones called upon to take them down. Yashiro only wants the simple pleasures in life - pizza, beer, and card games. When three young Braves offer him a majestic sum to be their private tutor, he agrees solely for the money - but is it worth what he's getting himself into?

Rocket Shokai is also the writer of the Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 light novel series, which is also inspiring a television anime series that debut in January 2026 after a delay.