Rocket Shokai, Nakashima723's Scum of the Brave Manga Gets TV Anime

LEED Publishing announced on Saturday that writer Rocket Shokai and artist Nakashima723's Scum of the Brave ( Yūsha no Kuzu ) manga is getting a television anime adaptation at OLM . The anime will air on NTV and its affiliates.

Image via Scum of the Brave anime's website ©ナカシマ723／ロケット商会／リイド社・製作委員会のクズ

Rocket Shokai launched the story on the Kakuyomu website in February 2016.

The manga launched in 2018 and runs on LEED Publishing 's Comic Border service. The manga's seventh volume will ship on March 21.

Manga Planet is publishing the manga in English digitally, and it describes the story:

In an alternate 21st century, rich mafia members can turn into "Demon Kings" through increasingly popular ether-enhancement surgery, and the bounty hunters called "Braves" are the ones called upon to take them down. Yashiro only wants the simple pleasures in life - pizza, beer, and card games. When three young Braves offer him a majestic sum to be their private tutor, he agrees solely for the money - but is it worth what he's getting himself into?

Rocket Shokai is also the writer of the Sentenced to Be a Hero: The Prison Records of Penal Hero Unit 9004 light novel series, which is also inspiring a television anime series that will debut this year.

Sources: Scum of the Brave anime's website, Comic Natalie