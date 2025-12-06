Monster Hunter Wilds, Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero, Silent Hill f, More Games Win 2025 PlayStation Partner Awards

Elden Ring Nightreign, Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater, Zenless Zone Zero, Marvel Rivals , also win awards

(SIE) revealed the winners of thePartner Awards 2025 on Wednesday.

The winners of the PlayStation Partner Awards 2025 are as follows:

Grand Award

These games are the titles with the biggest worldwide sales between October 2024 and September 2025 that were developed in Japan or Asia.

Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero ( Bandai Namco Entertainment )

( ) eFootball ( Konami )

( ) Marvel Rivals ( NetEase Games )

( ) Monster Hunter Wilds ( CAPCOM )

( ) Zenless Zone Zero (HoYoverse)

Partner Award

Awarded to games developed in Japan and Asia with top-ranked worldwide sales between October 2024 and September 2025.

Elden Ring Nightreign ( FromSoftware , Inc. / Bandai Namco Entertainment )

( , Inc. / ) Metal Gear Solid Δ: Snake Eater ( Konami )

( ) Path of Exile II (Grinding Gear Games)

(Grinding Gear Games) Silent Hill f ( Konami )

( ) Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Accessibility Award

Awarded to titles developed by studios in Japan / Asia that launched in 2025 and were "notable for the high quality and development effort of their accessible gameplay implementations, including alternative control schemes, colorblind modes, audio description, and more."

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii ( Sega )

( ) Monster Hunter Wilds ( CAPCOM )

PlayStation Indies Award

This is a new category that recognizes "the variety and creativity of independent game creators and studios working in Japan/Asia." The list was curated from 12 titles, and PlayStation players voted on the winners.

Ender Magnolia: Bloom in the Mist (Binary Haze Interactive)

(Binary Haze Interactive) Nine Sols (Red Candle Games)

(Red Candle Games) Urban Myth Dissolution Center ( Shueisha Games)

Users' Choice Award

Decided by vote by users in Japan and Asia, chosen from the top 30 games released between October 2024 and September 2025 with the longest game play time.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Kepler Interactive)

(Kepler Interactive) Dynasty Warriors: Origins ( Koei Tecmo Games)

( Games) Monster Hunter Wilds ( CAPCOM )

( ) Silent Hill f ( Konami )

( ) Wuthering Waves (Kuro Games)

Last year's awards also included an "Excellence Award" category for a title developed in the Japan/Asia region that had a "consistent and significant impact along with commercial success over the past three years."

Last year's awards also included a "Special Award" category for PS5 titles developed in collaboration with Sony Interactive Entertainment outside the Japan/Asia region that achieved outstanding success within Japan and Asia, and a " PlayStation Generations Award" category, with users in Japan and Asia choosing titles from each PlayStation generation.

Sony changed the title of the awards from the " PlayStation Awards" to the " PlayStation Partner Awards" in 2020.