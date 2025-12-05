Manga Up! Global Adds Monster Eater, Schoolteacher to Swordmaster, Stalker Stalks Stalker

Image courtesy of Manga Up! Global © TATE, Renkinō, Square Enix

Manga UP! Global added:

TATE 's manga adaptation of Renkinō 's Monster Eater ( Mamono Kurai no Bōkensha ) novel on Sunday

's manga adaptation of 's ( ) novel on Sunday Katsura Rick's manga adaptation of Sakasagiri 's Schoolteacher to Swordmaster ( Saikyō Ranking ga Aru Isekai ni Seitotachi to Shūdantenishita Kōkō Kyōshi no Ore, Mob Kara Kensei e Nariagaru ) novel on Monday

's ( ) novel on Monday Yuo Yodogawa 's Stalker Stalks Stalker ( Sutosuto: Stalker ga Stalksareteru Hanashi ) on Saturday

Manga UP! describes Monster Eater :

Nobody wants “Grubby Forager” Rudd on their adventuring team. His nickname—and his stench—come from his constant treks into the Noxious Labyrinth to gather medicinal herbs, a job he survives only thanks to his status immunity skill. When he's finally recruited as a party porter, things seem to be looking up... Until a deadly dungeon monster appears and his fake allies use him as bait before abandoning him! Wounded, destitute, and barely surviving the attack, Rudd breaks a forbidden taboo to stay alive: eating monsters. But the more he devours, the more power he gains, kicking off a thrilling, adventurous gourmet fantasy!

TATE launched their manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Manga UP! platform in August 2024. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume on July 7.

Renkinō launched the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in March 2023. Square Enix shipped the second compiled book volume with illustrations by Kawaku in July 2024. The series has received a few manga adaptations by other artists.

Image courtesy of Manga UP! Global © Katsura Rick, Sakasagiri, Square Enix

Manga UP! describes Schoolteacher to Swordmaster :

High school teacher Shigeto Kusunoki is transported along with his students to another world where everyone is placed on a “Divine Ranking”. While his students gain overpowered abilities, Shigeto's meager skills land him at the very bottom, completely flipping their usual power dynamic! Thus, with nothing but a single sword, he begins his journey from the bottom as an unassuming schoolteacher to an unrivalled swordmaster!

Katsura Rick launched the manga adaptation on Square Enix 's Gangan Online platform in December 2023. Square Enix shipped the fourth compiled book volume on August 8.

Sakasagiri launched the series as a web novel on the Kakuyomu website in June 2022. Kadokawa shipped the novel with illustrations by Tōzai in July 2023.

Image courtesy of Manga Up! © Yuo Yodogawa, Square Enix

Manga UP! describes Stalker Stalks Stalker:

University student Itaru Hachimori obsessively stalks his crush, Yamato Mitsunaga.

But Mitsunaga only has eyes for HIS own target, Hiromasa TATE .

And TATE ? He's secretly stalking the one he likes...who turns out to be Hachimori?!

A twisted love-hate triangle between three stalkers who attend the same university—disastrous for them, entertaining for onlookers!

Yodogawa debuted the series as a web comic on X (formerly Twitter ) and pixiv in April 2023. The series is also published on Square Enix 's Gangan Online platform. Square Enix shipped the first compiled book volume on March 22.

Source: Email correspondence

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.