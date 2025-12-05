In the Clear Moonlit Dusk Anime's Promo Video Reveals January 11 Debut

The official website for the television anime of Mika Yamamori 's In the Clear Moonlit Dusk ( Uruwashi no Yoi no Tsuki ) manga began streaming the first promotional video on Friday, and it reveals that the anime will debut on January 11 at 4:30 p.m. JST on 28 TBS affiliate networks. The video previews the opening theme song "Uruwashi" (Beautiful) by Unison Square Garden :

Unison Square Garden first performed the song during the " Unison Square Garden 2025-2026" tour on Friday.

Unison Square Garden , the rock band whose members are fans of Yamamori's works, are creating both the opening theme song "Uruwashi" (Beautiful) and the ending theme song "Azalea no Kaze" (Azalea Wind) specifically for this anime.

Image via In the Clear Moonlit Dusk anime's website © やまもり三香・講談社／うるわしの宵の月製作委員会

The anime stars:

Yūsuke Maruyama is directing the anime at East Fish Studio . Ayumu Hisao ( Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life ) is credited for series composition. Yuki Fukuda ( Insomniacs After School ) is designing the characters. Tsubasa Ito ( I May Be a Guild Receptionist ) is composing the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing licensed the manga, and it describes the story:

Yoi Takiguchi has long legs, a deep voice, and a handsome face...in other words, Yoi is such a good-looking guy that most people don't notice or care that she is, in fact, a girl. Indeed, she's had the nickname "Prince" as long as she can remember. That is, until she met Ichimura-senpai...the only person who's really seemed to see her for herself. To her surprise, she's not sure how to handle this new relationship, especially when her newfound friend is a prince himself (and a guy prince, at that). The story of the two high school princes starts here!

Yamamori launched the manga in Dessert magazine in 2020. Kodansha published the manga's ninth compiled book volume on May 13.

The manga ranked #11 on the list of manga for female readers in the 2023 edition of Takarajimasha 's Kono Manga ga Sugoi! (This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook.

