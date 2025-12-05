Kamui Fujiwara Returns to Dragon Quest: Warriors of Eden Manga in January

Dragon Quest Eden is continuation of 2001-2006 manga based on Dragon Quest VII

This year's 24th issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine revealed on Friday that Kamui Fujiwara will launch a new manga based on Square Enix 's Dragon Quest RPG series titled Dragon Quest Eden in the magazine's second 2026 issue on January 5. The manga will be a continuation of Fujiwara's older Dragon Quest: Warriors of Eden manga, which is based on the story of the Dragon Quest VII game (the manga was unfinished).

The originalmanga was previously serialized in'smagazine from 2001 to 2006.released 14 compiled book volumes for the manga.

Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past (known as Dragon Quest VII: Eden no Senshi-tachi/ Dragon Quest: Warriors of Eden in Japan) is getting an upcoming remake titled Dragon Quest VII Reimagined . The game will launch on February 5 for Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store on Windows.

Enix released the original Dragon Quest VII game for the original PlayStation console in Japan in 2000 and North America in 2001. Square Enix released the Dragon Quest VII: Fragments of the Forgotten Past Nintendo 3DS remake of the original PSX title in Japan in 2013 and in the West in September 2016.

Fujiwara also worked on the Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick (known as Dragon Quest Saga: Emblem of Roto in Japan) manga, as well as the Emblem of Roto: To the Children who inherit the Emblem and Emblem of Roto Returns manga. Square Enix Manga & Books is releasing Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick in English, and it released the first volume on September 23.