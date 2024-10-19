Square Enix Licenses Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick, Bride of the Death God, Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji, 2 More Manga

Square Enix announced the following manga licenses during its panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday:

Dragon Quest: The Mark of Erdrick ( Dragon Quest Retsuden: Roto no Monshō )

A world of adventure awaits in this stunning rendition of the beloved classic video game series Dragon Quest! Many years have passed since the legendary hero Erdrick and his companions defeated the forces of evil. But after a century of peace and prosperity, the world is once again under threat. Now Prince Arus, scion of the hero Erdrick, decides to take to the road along with his guardians and friends to counter the rise of darkness!

Bride of the Death God

A story of enduring love, even in death, between a reaper whose existence has been affirmed for the first time, and a girl whose existence has never been affirmed by anyone. When a death god appears before Aibi, a girl suffering from an incurable disease, he expects her to cry and beg for her life like all the other humans he's brought to the afterlife. But she simply smiles and thanks him for coming to her. After a lifetime of suffering—and with only seven days left to live—will Aibi finally find happiness in the arms of a death god?

Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global .

Exquisite Blood: The Heretic Onmyoji

In this fantastical tale of demonic battles and courtly intrigue, the onmyoji known as the “Heretic” faces a destiny that could forever change both human and demon worlds! In an era when only a thin boundary exists between mortal and supernatural realms, demons steal ten powerful artifacts known as the Sacred Relics from the human imperial capital. The emperor issues a decree to the onmyoji who serve and defend the empire: recover the Relics at all costs. Among their number is the brilliant renegade, Fuzuki, who sets off in search of the first Relic.

A collection of heartwarming sci-fi stories that took X (formerly Twitter) by storm! An android that has completed its original mission. A baby that was abandoned in a war-torn city. In this futuristic dystopia, the two meet on a rainy day. Thus, the machine and the human become mother and child…

Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global .

Takuji Katō

The thrilling sequel to Mechanical Buddy Universe ! The mercenary android and her adopted son. The young sniper and her AI partner. The retired soldier and her trusty mecha . The human maid and her robot master. These four pairs may have each found peace after the Great War ended, but threats continue to lurk around every corner…

Available in English digitally through Manga UP! Global .

Holoearth Chronicles Side:E Yamato Phantasia

Kōsuke Kurose

Your favorite hololive VTubers like you've never seen them before! In an alternate reality just a short hop away from our own, partners Shirakami Fubuki and Ookami Mio defend the peace of Yamato, a land where humans and mythical beings coexist in harmony. Whether they're playing video games, exploring haunted houses, or cleansing the corrupting force known as stigma, this fox-wolf duo is always ready to do their duties with a smile!

Title:Author(s):, You Kururugi, Art by, Original Concept by COVER Corp.Release Date: August 2025 (volume 1)Description:

Soul Eater : Soul Art Encore!

The ultimate art book for Soul Eater fans! Created in celebration of Soul Eater 's 20th anniversary, this deluxe hardcover volume presents over 200 of Atsushi Ohkubo 's best full-color illustrations from Soul Eater and Soul Eater Not! In addition to the contents of previous Soul Eater art books, this slipcased collector's edition boasts new illustrations and cover art drawn exclusively for this release. An essential addition to any fan's shelf!

