My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's ?

This week, Akira faces the problem that many isekai protagonists do. Be it a king or a former member of the hero's party, it seems that everyone wants to use them for their own profit. Moreover, they want him to kill someone for them, like it's nothing. They hear that his class is an assassin and figure that he'll be happy to do the job.

The thing is, Akira is a normal, modern-day person. Society has deeply ingrained in him the idea that killing is wrong. Just because he has flashy shadow powers and assassin skills doesn't change this fact. While he's killed more than a few monsters, the moment something talks, it's a person in his mind, and he is unable to do the deed.

This makes him the odd man out in this fantasy world. As we saw last episode, not even Amelia (the kind, pure snowflake that she is) has a problem with killing those whom she deems evil. In fact, the only person we've met from this world who has the same aversion to killing is the Demon King's daughter—and it's obvious from her words that this is done to portray a heroic persona rather than due to any personally held ideals.

But while Crow and the King are trying to turn Akira into a killer for their own personal profit, Amelia is against what they're trying to do. She is perfectly happy with the kind Akira, who saved her and fell in love with her. She doesn't want to see the hurt he will go through if forced to take a life—and likely fears the personality change that could result.

Unfortunately, while the King's promises of safety and other rewards fail to do anything but annoy Akira, Crow knows exactly what buttons to press to throw Akira into a rage. With a bit of creative guilt by association, Crow implicates Gram as one of the people responsible for Saran's death. While this may leave him ready to kill in this moment, the question remains: Will Akira be able to go through with the murder?

