This eighth episode oflives up to the show's title in every way. Nothing is distracting it from what it should be, offering up yet more...well...campfire cooking in another world. Or should I say barbecuing, as this episode's title explicitly says? Yes, we are grillin' and chillin' here today; the 'cueing itself serves as a MacGuffin of sorts, being mentioned right at the very beginning and showing up at the episode's final moments. The mere mention of barbecue immediately got my attention, and saving it 'til the end was a surefire way to get my hunger up.

Muhkoda decides that he wants some grillin' utensils for a change of pace. And he requests that one of the town's dwarves make it for him. Just one problem: dwarves are too proud of their blacksmithery to make anything other than the finest weaponry for monster slaying. But Muhokda finds that dwarves can be persuaded by other forms of gold. Specifically, liquid gold, a.k.a. some big ol' bottles of whiskey. Talk about a show that knows what's up! I am neither an alcoholic nor am I trying to peer pressure any reader with my words (always remember to drink responsibly!), but it's amazing to see my favorite Saturday night vice make a celebrity cameo here. Not just any whiskey, either. This episode comes out swingin' by showing off a favorite of mine: SUNTORY WHISKEY! That is what we call peak taste, my friends.

And so Muhkoda commissions a dwarf to craft a grill through the magical power of booze. Our not-as-useless-as-I-thought goddesses and gods beseech Muhkoda for sugary sweets as expected, although as a nice change of pace, they make their way midway through the episode instead of at the end, which is a nice change of pace. Since leveling up to an A-rank adventurer, Muhkoda shows a teensy bit more snark and defiance to the otherworldly deities' gluttonous demands. For a character who's not so terribly complicated to figure out, it's nice to see him develop just a teeny bit more spin after fleeing from so many fights. But he eventually does cave in to their demands, offering up some booze along with desserts. One thing I find amusing here is how a particular blue bottle, I'm assuming, is Bombay Sapphire, has a Jack Daniels label slapped on it. Gin, whiskey, hey, so long as it's 80 proof, what difference does it make?

The food itself looks as good as ever. I appreciate how the episode's title is a clever reference to Philip K. Dick 's Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep. That and the preparation of the grilling equipment made me excited for the barbecue that concludes this episode. What I did not expect, however, was the giant cockatrice-turkey dinner that is cooked midway through the episode. It is Thanksgiving week after all, so what better way to bring in the festivities and the holiday cheer? I doubt that the dead and cooked cockatrice meat alone will turn you to stone, but the itis you'd get eating such a thing could still make you feel heavy as a rock. Either way, somebody needs to come equipped with an Esuna spell.

In conclusion, this episode is good. Because the nature of the episode is very “what you see is what you get,” there isn't much of a note I can conclude on. But since the episode is about barbecue, I thought it would be appropriate to share a picture of the best plate of barbecue I've ever eaten: A BBQ platter featuring a giant beef rib, at Black's BBQ right outside of Austin. So good, I even got a t-shirt. Bonjour.

