Watomura's 'Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu!' Romantic Comedy Manga Gets TV Anime in 2026

Point Set announced on Tuesday that an anime adaptation of Watomura's Tadaima, Ojamasaremasu! (I'm Home, Sorry for the Intrusion!) manga will air next year, and also announced the main cast and staff. The announcement includes three linked teaser visuals for the anime's main characters:

Kana Hanazawa as Rinko Nakama, lives in apartment 602

Kaito Ishikawa as Akito Satsuki, lives in apartment 601

Haruki Ishiya as Haruma Usada, lives in apartment 603

The romantic comedy manga's story centers on Rinko, a 24-year-old office worker and closeted otaku who lives alone in an apartment complex. Despite her busy work life, she finds time to unwind by reading her favorite manga Usaneko-bu and watching anime. But every time she watches anime, her neighbor to her right violently bangs on the wall, asking Rinko to quiet down. Rinko asks for help from her gentleman neighbor to her left named Akito Satsuki, to talk to her right-side neighbor through the wall. But the right-side neighbor ends up kicking the wall down. Rinko gets surprised when she finds out that her right-side neighbor is actually the creator of her favorite manga, Haruma Usada. Haruma also ends up kicking through Satsuki's wall as well, and a weird, new style of "room sharing" starts between the three neighbors.

Itsuki Imazaki ( Ai Mai Mi , Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World , Hensuki ) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Production , and is also in charge of series scripts. Imazaki is writing the scripts with Makoto Takada ( Adventurers Who Don't Believe in Humanity Will Save the World four episodes, Hensuki three episodes, My Wife is the Student Council President+! ). Shunsuke Kikuchi ( Hensuki , Migi & Dali animation director, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury character animation director) is designing the characters and is also the chief animation director.

Watomura launched the ongoing full-color manga on the Comic Cmoa manga website in 2020. The manga has over 12 million downloads. Kadokawa will publish the manga's first volume in full-color print on December 1, and the second volume on December 27. The print volumes will include exclusive bonus stories.

Source: Press release