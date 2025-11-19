Interest
Ninja vs. Gokudo Anime Streams In-Story Pretty Cure Parody Video
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The Ninja vs. Gokudo franchise streamed a special promotional video for its in-universe Precure parody show Flash Princess on Wednesday. The show is Ninja vs. Gokudo characters Shinoha Tanaka and Kiwami Kimura's favorite Princess series.
The Flash Princess video features three main characters who resemble Fresh Pretty Cure characters Love Momozono/Cure Peach, Miki Aono/Cure Berry, and Inori Yamabuki/Cure Pine. While the Flash Princess video seems like a one-to-one remake of Fresh Pretty Cure's opening, it does not directly recreate any shots from the Fresh Pretty Cure opening.
As of press time, the staff has not announced if a full episode of Flash Princess will be made.
Sources: Ninja vs. Gokudo's X/Twitter account, Nikkatsu Animation's YouTube channel, Toei Animation Beyond's YouTube channel