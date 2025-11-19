Ninja vs. Gokudo Anime Streams In-Story Pretty Cure Parody Video

comes to life as aparody of

Image via www.youtube.com ©近藤信輔・講談社／「忍者と極道」製作委員会

The Ninja vs. Gokudo franchise streamed a special promotional video for its in-universe Precure parody show Flash Princess on Wednesday. The show is Ninja vs. Gokudo characters Shinoha Tanaka and Kiwami Kimura's favorite Princess series.

The Flash Princess video features three main characters who resemble Fresh Pretty Cure characters Love Momozono/Cure Peach, Miki Aono/Cure Berry, and Inori Yamabuki/Cure Pine. While the Flash Princess video seems like a one-to-one remake of Fresh Pretty Cure 's opening, it does not directly recreate any shots from the Fresh Pretty Cure opening.

As of press time, the staff has not announced if a full episode of Flash Princess will be made.