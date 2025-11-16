'Killed Again, Mr. Detective?' Light Novels Get TV Anime Next April

Kadokawa announced during MF Bunko J 's "Fall School Festival 2025" special livestream on Sunday that writer Teniwoha and artist Riichu 's Killed Again, Mr. Detective? ( Mata Korosarete Shimatta no desu ne, Tantei-sama ) light novel series will receive a television anime adaptation premiering on the TBS channel next April.

Image via Amazon ©Teniwoha, Riichu, Kadokawa

's manga adaptation of the novels and describes the story:

Sakuya Otsuki is the son of a legendary detective, working to follow in his father's footsteps with his assistant, Lilithea. However, something's different about this high-school sleuth. Wherever he goes, he always manages to get himself entangled in his cases—as a murder victim! When Sakuya is tasked to infiltrate a luxury cruise ship, he finds himself killed once again. But every time he reopens his eyes, Lilithea is there by his side, ready to help him get to the bottom of the mystery…

Kadokawa launched the novels with its first volume in August 2021. The sixth volume will ship on November 25.

Inaba 's manga adaptation launched on Kadokawa 's Dra Dra Flat manga site in July 2022, and it ended in its second compiled book volume, which shipped in March 2024. Yen Press published the first volume in English on August 26, and will publish the second and final volume on January 20.

Source: MF Bunko J Aki no Gakuensai 2025 livestream

