Therapy Game Manga Gets Stage Play on January 16-25

The official X (formerly Twitter ) account for the live-action series of Meguru Hinohara 's Therapy Game boys-love manga announced on October 30 that the manga will get a stage play adaptation, with MAZZEL member NAOYA and Ryūgūjō member Yūki Tomita reprising their roles in the series as Minato Mito and Shizuma Ikushima, respectively. Other series cast reprising their roles in the stage play includes Ryūga Satō as Minato's older brother Itsuki, and XY member HAYATO as Itsuki's boyfriend Shōhei. The play will run from January 16-25 at the Nippon Seinenkan Hall in Tokyo.

The stage play staff also revealed the key visual and additional cast members on Sunday:

Additional stage play cast includes:

Takeshi Nadagi as the manager of BAR Gambit, the LGBTQ+-friendly bar Minato frequents

Kodai Kurihara as Tatsumi, Shizuma's classmate as Tatsumi,

Taisei Amamiya (UNiFY member) as Chikazawa, Shizuma's classmate

Nana Shinnoo as Yuka, Shizuma's ex-girlfriend

Baku Idegami (reprising her role from the series) as Asuka, BAR Gambit regular

Yō Aochi as Hanako, BAR Gambit regular

Kyoji Goto as Ken, BAR Gambit regular

Daisuke Tanaka is writing the stage play's script, Yuzuka Aihara is directing, and Masaki Miyoshi is composing the music.

Image via Therapy Game live-action series' X/Twitter account ©Nippon Television Network Corporation

The live-action series premiered on NTV on October 29. Misato Katō and Miyako Yasoshima are directing the series at Video Planning, with scripts by Yō Saitō and Shinju Funabiki.

Viz Media 's SuBLime imprint for boys-love manga publishes both Therapy Game and the Therapy Game Restart sequel. SuBLime describes Therapy Game :

Shizuma only drank that night to forget his heartbreak. He didn't intend to also forget Minato, the one-night stand who soothed his broken heart. And since Minato's not one to be forgotten, he hatches a plan of seduction…and revenge!

Recently dumped, and very straight, Shizuma tries to drink his sorrow away, only to wake up being spooned by a man!

When he explains to Minato, his drunken fling, that he doesn't remember a thing about their night together, Minato secretly vows to seduce him again—and then dump him as revenge! But even the best-laid plans can go awry when Cupid has his way.

Hinohara launched the Therapy Game manga in Shinshokan 's Dear+ magazine in November 2017, and ended it in October 2018. Shinshokan published two compiled book volumes for the manga. SuBLime published the two volumes in English in 2020. The manga is a spinoff of Hinohara's earlier Secret XXX manga, centering on minor characters from the manga.

Hinohara launched the ongoing Therapy Game Restart sequel manga in Dear+ in October 2019. Shinshokan published the manga's sixth volume on September 1. SuBLime published the manga's fifth volume on July 8.

Hinohara's Secret XXX manga ran in Dear+ from January 2016 to March 2017. SuBLime published the manga's one volume in English in April 2020.