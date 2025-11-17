News
Jujutsu Kaisen Ranks #1 on Bookscan's September Adult Graphic Novel List in U.S.
posted on by Adriana Hazra
Last month's list featured 18 manga volumes, including:
- #1 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 27
- #2 — Koyoharu Gotouge's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba volume 1
- #3 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 26
- #4 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 3
- #6 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 1
- #7 — Naoya Matsumoto's Kaiju No. 8 volume 14
- #8 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 1
- #9 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 1
- #10 — Eiichiro Oda's One Piece Omnibus Edition volume 1
- #12 — Hirohiko Araki's JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Part 7: Steel Ball Run hardcover volume 2
- #13 — Kentarō Miura's Berserk Deluxe volume 1
- #14 — Mokumokuren's The Summer Hikaru Died volume 1
- #15 — Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen volume 25
- #16 — Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan volume 1
- #17 — Kei Urana's Gachiakuta volume 2
- #18 — Tatsuya Endō's SPY x FAMILY volume 14
- #19 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 22
- #20 — Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yūsuke Nomura's Blue Lock volume 1
The 13th volume of Chugong and DUBU's Solo Leveling Korean webcomic ranked at #5 on this month's list.
NPD BookScan became Circana Books in March 2023, following the merge of NPD Group and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) in 2022. The company collects weekly point-of-sale data on print books from over 16,000 locations including e-tailers, chains, mass merchandisers, independent bookstores, and more. Circana BookScan covers approximately 85% of the U.S. trade print book market. The ranks on this chart are based on piece sales. Some publishers classify titles that are primarily text, or art books, as graphic novels; ICv2 removes those titles from the rankings. This chart also does not include graphic novels classified for the children's market.
Source: ICv2 (Brigid Alverson)
