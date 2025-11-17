Minami Mizuno's Ao Haru Sō e Yōkoso Manga Ends

Manga launched in February 2023

The December issue of Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret magazine published the final chapter of Minami Mizuno 's Ao Haru Sō e Yōkoso ( Welcome to Apartment Aoharu ) manga last Thursday. The manga's eighth and final compiled book volume will ship on December 24.

The manga is about five high school boys with different personalities living in a dormitory. Various incidents happen as the boys experience love and spend their youthful days together.

Mizuno launched the manga in Bessatsu Margaret in February 2023. Shueisha published the manga's seventh volume on August 25.

Mizuno launched her Hiiragi-senpai to Ofutari-sama (Together With Upperclassman Hiiragi) manga in Bessatsu Margaret in December 2021, and ended it in November 2022. Shueisha published the manga's third and final compiled book volume in December 2022.

Mizuno ended the Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga in Bessatsu Margaret in May 2021. The manga began with a one-shot in Bessatsu Margaret in January 2018, before launching as a full serialization in June 2018. Shueisha published the 11th and final compiled volume in June 2021.

Mizuno launched her Rainbow Days manga in the February 2012 issue of Bessatsu Margaret , and ended it in March 2017. Shueisha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga inspired a drama CD that Shueisha bundled with a limited edition of the seventh volume in October 2014. The manga then inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's 13th volume then bundled an original anime DVD in September 2016.