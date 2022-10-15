Rainbow Days' Minami Mizuno Ends Hiiragi-senpai to Ofutari-sama Manga in Next Chapter

Manga about student who has to live with her upperclassman launched in December

Manga creator Minami Mizuno revealed on Twitter on Thursday that her Hiiragi-senpai to Ofutari-sama (Together With Upperclassman Hiiragi) manga will end with its next chapter.

Mizuno launched the manga in Shueisha 's Bessatsu Margaret ( Betsuma ) magazine on December 13. The manga centers on Moemi, who, because of a certain incident, ends up living with her upperclassman Hiiragi. At school, Hiiragi is famously handsome, and he seems nice, but he has a somewhat mysterious side.

Shueisha published the manga's second compiled volume on August 25.

Mizuno ended the Koi o Shiranai Boku-tachi wa (We Who Know Nothing of Love) manga in Betsuma in May 2021. The manga began with a one-shot in Betsuma in January 2018, before launching as a full serialization in June 2018. Shueisha published the 11th and final compiled volume in June 2021.

Mizuno launched her Rainbow Days manga in the February 2012 issue of Bessatsu Margaret , and ended it in March 2017. Shueisha published the 15th and final compiled book volume in April 2017. The manga inspired a drama CD that Shueisha bundled with a limited edition of the seventh volume in October 2014. The manga then inspired a television anime that premiered in January 2016. Funimation streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The manga's 13th volume then bundled an original anime DVD in September 2016.

