Vertical Publishing Company's Co-Founder Ioannis Mentzas Dies

Kodansha USA announced on X (formerly Twitter ) on Monday that the Vertical publishing company's co-founder and Kodansha USA Editorial Director Ioannis Mentzas died.

Hiroki Sakai founded Japanese novel and manga publisher Vertical with Mentzas in 2001. Kodansha USA bought the company in 2011, consolidating it as an imprint under the company's brand. Mentzas served as editorial director for Vertical and later Kodansha USA after the purchase.

Mentzas majored in comparative literature at Princeton in 1994 and also earned a master's degree in English at Columbia University.