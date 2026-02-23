News
New Evangelion Series Streams Teaser Video

posted on by Egan Loo
Nier's Yokō Tarō works with Rebuild of Evangelion's Kazuya Tsurumaki, Tōko Yatabe

On Tuesday, Khara streamed the teaser video that announced the brand-new Evangelion series a day earlier.

The screen text on the teaser reads:

Text: Teaser
Credits: Production: Studio Khara x CloverWorks
Text: The eternal summer vacation
Text: This is our paradise
Text: This is our graveyard
Text: What you can hear is an eternal song of sin
Credits: Music: Keiichi Okabe (NieR:Automata, NieR Replicant/Gestalt, Summer Time Rendering)
Credits: Series Script Supervisor/Writer: Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata, NieR Replicant/Gestalt, Drakengard franchise)
Credits: Directors: Kazuya Tsurumaki (Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy)
Credits: Tōko Yatabe (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe)
Text: Production on a brand-new Evangelion series launches
Text: May those souls rest in peace

Kazuya Tsurumaki (Rebuild of Evangelion, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX) and Tōko Yatabe (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director, Chainsaw Man storyboarder/episode director, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe character designer/chief animation director) are directing the new series at Studio Khara and CloverWorks. Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata game and anime franchise, SINoALICE, KamiErabi GOD.app) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Keiichi Okabe (NieR game and anime franchise, Nisemonogatari, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero) is composing the music.

The teaser video first debuted on the final day of the "Evangelion:30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion" festival on Monday. It then aired on the TBS channel later that evening after a broadcast version of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film.

Source: Khara's YouTube channel

