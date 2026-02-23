New Evangelion Series Streams Teaser Video

On Tuesday, Khara streamed the teaser video that announced the brand-new Evangelion series a day earlier.

The screen text on the teaser reads:

Text: Teaser

Credits: Production: Studio Khara x CloverWorks

Text: The eternal summer vacation

Text: This is our paradise

Text: This is our graveyard

Text: What you can hear is an eternal song of sin

Text: Production on a brand-new Evangelion series launches

Text: May those souls rest in peace

Kazuya Tsurumaki ( Rebuild of Evangelion , Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX ) and Tōko Yatabe ( Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director, Chainsaw Man storyboarder/episode director, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe character designer/chief animation director) are directing the new series at Studio Khara and CloverWorks . Yokō Tarō ( NieR:Automata game and anime franchise , SINoALICE , KamiErabi GOD.app ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Keiichi Okabe (NieR game and anime franchise , Nisemonogatari , Yuki Yuna Is a Hero ) is composing the music.

The teaser video first debuted on the final day of the " Evangelion :30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion " festival on Monday. It then aired on the TBS channel later that evening after a broadcast version of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film.