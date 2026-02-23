News
New Evangelion Series Streams Teaser Video
posted on by Egan Loo
On Tuesday, Khara streamed the teaser video that announced the brand-new Evangelion series a day earlier.
The screen text on the teaser reads:
Text: Teaser
Credits: Production: Studio Khara x CloverWorks
Text: The eternal summer vacation
Text: This is our paradise
Text: This is our graveyard
Text: What you can hear is an eternal song of sin
Credits: Music: Keiichi Okabe (NieR:Automata, NieR Replicant/Gestalt, Summer Time Rendering)
Credits: Series Script Supervisor/Writer: Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata, NieR Replicant/Gestalt, Drakengard franchise)
Credits: Directors: Kazuya Tsurumaki (Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX, Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy)
Credits: Tōko Yatabe (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe)
Text: Production on a brand-new Evangelion series launches
Text: May those souls rest in peace
Kazuya Tsurumaki (Rebuild of Evangelion, Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX) and Tōko Yatabe (Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time assistant director, Chainsaw Man storyboarder/episode director, The Birth of Kitaro: The Mystery of GeGeGe character designer/chief animation director) are directing the new series at Studio Khara and CloverWorks. Yokō Tarō (NieR:Automata game and anime franchise, SINoALICE, KamiErabi GOD.app) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Keiichi Okabe (NieR game and anime franchise, Nisemonogatari, Yuki Yuna Is a Hero) is composing the music.
The teaser video first debuted on the final day of the "Evangelion:30+; 30th Anniversary of Evangelion" festival on Monday. It then aired on the TBS channel later that evening after a broadcast version of the Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon A Time film.
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history