Happy Cat Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

Yamada had been diagnosed in 2020 but planned to perform at band's March concert

― The official website of the rock band Luna Sea announced on Monday that the band's drummer Shinya Yamada died on February 17 at 6:16 p.m. He was 56. Yamada, who performed under the mononym Shinya, had been diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in 2020, and then a brain tumor last year. He had undergone seven surgeri...