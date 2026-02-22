Interest
Happy Cat Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's not the dog days of summer in Japan, but rather the cat days of winter on February 22. The anime and manga world send its greetings to all the cat lovers around the world:
Atlus
2月22日は #ねこの日— アトラス公式アカウント (@Atlus_jp) February 21, 2026
アトラス作品で好きな「ねこキャラ」を
ぜひリプライで教えてください！#猫の日 #にゃんにゃんにゃんの日 pic.twitter.com/WFUM8hSDuo
February 22 is #CatDay🐈
Please tell us your favorite “cat character” from Atlas games in the replies!
Fujiko F. Fujio Museum
今日2月22日は猫の日！— 川崎市 藤子・F・不二雄ミュージアム (@FUJIKOMUSEUM) February 22, 2026
みなさんご存知のとおり、
ドラえもんは「ネコ型ロボット」。
ミュージアムでは表情豊かなドラえもんの原画やグッズに出会えますよ。https://t.co/rKlKcACPE0 pic.twitter.com/VCkmj6KSdc
Today, February 22, is Cat Day!
As you all know, Doraemon is a Cat-Type Robot.
At the museum, you can find original manuscripts and merchandise of Doraemon's expressive faces.
Monster Hunter
2月22日は…— モンハン部公式 (@CAPCOM_MHB) February 21, 2026
『モンスターハンター ポータブル 2nd』の発売日だけど、モンスターハンターフェスタ'26」開催日でもあるんだけど、#猫の日 でもあるんです
なので、いろんな猫、いやアイルー達を集めてみたにゃん！ pic.twitter.com/gG8tW31bHY
February 22 is…
The release date for Monster Hunter Portable 2nd, but it's also the day Monster Hunter Festa '26 is held, and it's Cat Day!🐱
So, we gathered all sorts of cats and Felynes! 🐾
Akane Nagano (Mikan Kappa)
#猫の日 pic.twitter.com/b89X42N572— 永野あかね@『みかんかっぱ』1~2巻発売中！ (@AkaneNagano) February 22, 2026
Cat Day
Nioshi Noa (Kusogette Iuna!)
猫の日なので、自作品のネコちゃんたち！（一部）— 野愛におし@『アシスタリアン』『異世界で鍛治神の力を得た俺』連載中 (@nioshi_noai) February 21, 2026
#猫の日 pic.twitter.com/J9g45VCXOH
Since it's Cat Day, here are some cats from my work! (Just a few)
Sega
皆さんの自慢の猫ちゃんを見せてください。お願いします。#猫の日 #にゃんにゃんにゃんの日 pic.twitter.com/HS98ljIO8R— セガ公式アカウント璉 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) February 21, 2026
Please show us your beloved cats.
SNK
今日は #猫の日 — SNK JAPAN (@SNKPofficial_jp) February 22, 2026
キングの飼い猫・マロンちゃんとの素敵な2ショットです臨 pic.twitter.com/OEefc5fnBz
Today is Cat Day🐾
A lovely two-shot of King with her pet cat, Maron-chan🐱🧶
Sony
いくつわかるかニャ？— Sony - Japan (@SonyGroup_JP) February 21, 2026
猫の日にちなんで、ソニーにまつわる猫を集めてみました#猫の日 #ソニー pic.twitter.com/DD5PKppeR3
How many do you know?🐈
In honor of Cat Day, we've gathered cats related to Sony!🐈
Sumikko Gurashi
にゃんにゃんにゃん#ねこの日#すみっコ農園 pic.twitter.com/ZjnEEbuZDv— 【公式】すみっコぐらし 農園つくるんです (@sumikko_farm) February 22, 2026
meow🐈meow🐈meow🐈🐾
The Cat and the Dragon
ピックアップキービジュアル①〜竜と猫〜 — 『猫と竜』公式【TVアニメ7月放送開始！】 (@NekoRyuu_PR) February 21, 2026
本日2月22日は、#猫の日！
竜と猫の関係性をピックアップした
新しいキービジュアルを解禁！
TVアニメ『#猫と竜』
2026年7月より、
TOKYO MX、ＢＳ日テレ、読売テレビにて放送開始
dアニメストアほかにて配信https://t.co/OQs90DRcsM#nekoryuu pic.twitter.com/PqWZBrTxPg
Pick Up Key Visual ①〜The Cat and the Dragon〜🐾
Today, February 22, is Cat Day🐈
A new key visual highlighting the relationship between the dragon and the cats has been released!
The Cat and the Dragon
Premieres in July 2026 on TOKYO MX, BS Nippon TV, and Yomiuri TV
Streaming on d Anime Store and other platforms
Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!