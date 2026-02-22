Interest
Happy Cat Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Monster Hunter, Cat and the Dragon, Sega, Sony, Fujiko F. Fujio Museum, & more!

It's not the dog days of summer in Japan, but rather the cat days of winter on February 22. The anime and manga world send its greetings to all the cat lovers around the world:

Atlus

February 22 is #CatDay🐈
Please tell us your favorite “cat character” from Atlas games in the replies!

Fujiko F. Fujio Museum

Today, February 22, is Cat Day!
As you all know, Doraemon is a Cat-Type Robot.
At the museum, you can find original manuscripts and merchandise of Doraemon's expressive faces.

Monster Hunter

February 22 is…
The release date for Monster Hunter Portable 2nd, but it's also the day Monster Hunter Festa '26 is held, and it's Cat Day!🐱
So, we gathered all sorts of cats and Felynes! 🐾

Akane Nagano (Mikan Kappa)

Cat Day

Nioshi Noa (Kusogette Iuna!)

Since it's Cat Day, here are some cats from my work! (Just a few)

Sega

Please show us your beloved cats.

SNK

Today is Cat Day🐾
A lovely two-shot of King with her pet cat, Maron-chan🐱🧶

Sony

How many do you know?🐈​
In honor of Cat Day, we've gathered cats related to Sony!🐈​

Sumikko Gurashi

meow🐈meow🐈meow🐈🐾

The Cat and the Dragon

 Pick Up Key Visual ①〜The Cat and the Dragon〜🐾
Today, February 22, is Cat Day🐈
A new key visual highlighting the relationship between the dragon and the cats has been released!
The Cat and the Dragon
Premieres in July 2026 on TOKYO MX, BS Nippon TV, and Yomiuri TV
Streaming on d Anime Store and other platforms

Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Cat Day 2026 From Around the Anime World, Part I
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

Interest homepage / archives