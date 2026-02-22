WEBTOON to Make Emerald City Comic Con Debut

Creators Jjolee, Kris Nguyen, Chiogiri to appear at event

Image courtesy of WEBTOON Entertainment © WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON will make its first-ever appearance at Emerald City Comic Con from March 5–8, 2026, marking a major push to connect directly with creators and fans in North America.

At the Seattle-based convention, WEBTOON will host a dedicated Artist Alley section, creator-led panels, and portfolio review sessions with editors, offering hands-on guidance for aspiring and established webcomic artists.

Throughout the weekend, attendees will meet CANVAS and Originals creators — such as Jjolee (Cuffing Cupid and Lost in Translation), Kris Nguyen (Fictional Skin), and Chiogiri (Starlight) — discover new series, and participate in panels focused on building sustainable careers in webcomics.

Topics will range from getting started on WEBTOON to growing an audience and turning passion projects into professional work, drawing on real creator experiences and behind-the-scenes insights from WEBTOON editors.

WEBTOON will also offer one-on-one portfolio reviews on a first-come, first-served basis, giving creators personalized feedback and practical advice on developing new series.

The appearance signals WEBTOON 's growing investment in creator outreach and community building, as the company continues expanding its global ecosystem of digital storytellers.