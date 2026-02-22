Saudi Arabia's RTS Acquires EVO Fighting Game Tournaments

EVO 2026 will be held at Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on June 26 to 28

The Evolution Championship Series (EVO) fighting game tournament's website announced on Tuesday Saudi-owned RTS acquired EVO from Nodwin Gaming. Nodwin Gaming will "continue to work with Evo with a focus on leveraging its expertise in emerging markets."

RTS was founded in 2021, and Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) acquired RTS in September 2025. QIC is also the company that is planning the Dragon Ball theme park within Qiddiya City. Qiddiya City is planning to be the future home of the "world's first dedicated Gaming & Esports District."

EVO's announcement stated, "Under RTS ownership, Evo's traditions, values, and identity will remain unchanged, with a continued focus on serving players, fans, and publishers at every level of the industry." Stuart Saw will remain in his role as Chief Executive Officer.

The Las Vegas-based EVO 2026 tournament will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center West Hall on June 26 to 28, a departure from the tournament's usual August date. EVO Japan will take place at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo on May 1 to 3. EVO France will take place in Nice on October 9 to 11, and then EVO Singapore will take place in 2027.

The second annual EVO Awards will be held on March 28.

EVO 2025 was held at the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 1 to 3 last year, while EVO Japan was held at Tokyo Big Sight on May 9 to 11 last year.

EVO was established in 2002.

Source: EVO's website via Hachima Kikō