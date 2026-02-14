Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III

Featuring Though I Am an Inept Villainess, Natsuki Hanae, Atelier, You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!, Sega, Pole Princess!!, Space Brothers, & more!

Every Valentine's Day, I'm reminded of the greatest love poem of all time:

Roses are red.
Violets are blue.
Omae wa Mo
Shindeiru.

Such a powerful verse can only be matched by the Valentine's Day greetings from around the anime and manga world:

The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten

">:¨·.·¨:
'·.Happy Valentine🍫✨
Today, February 14, is Valentine's Day💝🍫
To celebrate Valentine's Day, we've unveiled a new Mahiru visual!❣️🎊
“Amane-kun, would you like a bite of macaron?”
We hope you have a wonderful day!🥂

Atelier series

atelier-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©KOEI TECMO GAMES CO., LTD.

Azur Lane

Happy Valentine❤
On behalf of all the ships, Prinz Eugen and Taiho present Commanders with Valentine's chocolates🍫
Exciting new information is also in the works for next week's AurzLive '26 Winter livestream on Friday, February 20…? Stay tuned!!!!

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch

black-cat-and-witch-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
© Yousuke Kaneda,KODANSHA/

Code Vein II

code-vein-ii-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
CODE VEIN™ II & © Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.

The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer

🍫━━━━━━━━━━━━🍫
　The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer
　Valentine visual released
💕━━━━━━━━━━━━💕
Happy Valentine's Day💗
Spirytus is hosting the “Thrilling and Exciting Spirytus Cooking★”🍪

Natsuki Hanae

This morning, my wife made me a beef stew pie.
Happy Valentine's Day💝

I Want to End This Love Game

💝Valentine's Day Illustration Released🍫
Happy Valentine's Day🍫🍫
To celebrate Valentine's Day, we've released an original Valentine's illustration featuring Sakura Miku holding a box of chocolate✨
Plus, a special all-new video is now available 💝💝

I.Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

i.cinnamoroll-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©2023 SANRIO CO., LTD.

Don't be too bitter towards yourself.

Magical Princess Minky Momo

🍫Today, February 14, is Valentine's Day🍫
From episode 5, “Strange, Strange Candy Land”

Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy

mistress-kanan-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©nonco・講談社／カナン様はあくまでチョロい製作委員会

Needy Girl Overdose

♡◠◠◠◠◠◠◠୨♡୧◠◠◠◠◠◠◠♡

💝 𝐻𝐴𝑃𝑃𝑌 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑁𝑇𝐼𝑁𝐸 🍫

♡◡◡◡◡◡◡◡୨♡୧◡◡◡◡◡◡◡♡
Original Valentine's Day illustration of Super Ten-chan released!
We're as giving away special digital content featuring the original illustration!🎀

Ōkami

Happy Valentine's Day！💖
Did you know if you draw a circle with your brush on Ōkami characters, they'll pet Amaterasu while forming the kanji for “love”! Here's a five-shot montage of the action!
Many other characters will stroke her too, so be sure to give it a try!

Onimusha

Happy Valentine's Day！💝
Valentine's Day Art of Hecuba from Onimusha released!✨
It's a gift filled with love!🐝
There's no way it's poisoned!🧪
(CAPCOM Illustrator: Yuri Kataiwa)

Pole Princess!!

🍫💞𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐘 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄💞🍫
To everyone who supports Pole Princess!!, as a token of our gratitude, here's a Valentine's gift from Subaru Nanyo🫶

Raccoon Rascal

racoon-rascal-valentines-day-2026
Image via x.com
©N.A

Sega

＼Lo…Love…Zukyun…！／

Space Brothers

Today is Valentine's Day♥️
Deniel Young, the legendary instructor who taught Mutta how to fly, is now on sale as a pocket figure!🚀
The heart-shaped contrail waiting at the end of rigorous training.✈️
Bring home the figure of the mentor who closely watched his student's growth more than anyone else.✨

Though I Am an Inept Villainess

｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+

Seasonal Visual Revealed

｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
Happy Valentine's Day💗
This month's theme is “Valentine's Day”💌
Featuring miniature-sized Reirin and Keigetsu✨
What will next month's theme be⁉
Stay tuned for the announcement👏

You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!

・・ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ・・💘
　　　　　𝓗𝓐𝓟𝓟𝓨
　　𝓥𝓐𝓛𝓔𝓝𝓣𝓘𝓝𝓔'𝓢 𝓓𝓐𝓨
💘・・ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ・・🍫
Valentine's Day Special Illustration Revealed❣️
Which heroine would you like to receive chocolate from?
Let us know in the comments💬

Did we miss any Valentine's Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
