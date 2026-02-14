Interest
Happy Valentine's Day From Around the Anime World, Part III
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Such a powerful verse can only be matched by the Valentine's Day greetings from around the anime and manga world:
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten
February 13, 2026
'·.Happy Valentine🍫✨
本日2月14日はバレンタインです💝🍫
バレンタインを記念して
真昼の新ビジュアル公開❣️🎊
「周くん、マカロンひとくち食べますか？」
素敵な一日をお過ごしください🥂#お隣の天使様 #HappyValentine #バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/4H9ESgtRSx
'·.Happy Valentine🍫✨
Today, February 14, is Valentine's Day💝🍫
To celebrate Valentine's Day, we've unveiled a new Mahiru visual!❣️🎊
“Amane-kun, would you like a bite of macaron?”
We hope you have a wonderful day!🥂
Atelier series
Azur Lane
February 14, 2026
艦船たちを代表してプリンツ・オイゲンと大鳳から指揮官にバレンタインのチョコレートをプレゼント
来週2月20日(金)配信の #アズ生26冬 でも嬉しい新情報を準備中…？こうご期待！！！！
▼アズ生配信ページhttps://t.co/ocKKPN3ShI#びそくアニメ#アズールレーン pic.twitter.com/MIgy1Lo7xE
Happy Valentine❤
On behalf of all the ships, Prinz Eugen and Taiho present Commanders with Valentine's chocolates🍫
Exciting new information is also in the works for next week's AurzLive '26 Winter livestream on Friday, February 20…? Stay tuned!!!!
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch
Code Vein II
The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer
February 14, 2026
#拷問バイトくんの日常
バレンタインビジュアル公開
💕━━━━━━━━━━━━💕
ハッピーバレンタイン💗
スピリタスでは「ドキドキ ワクワク スピリタスクッキング★」開催中🍪
気になる方はこちらをチェックしてみてください▼https://t.co/PrzRhjiGE2 pic.twitter.com/fVcU1VlZkJ
The Daily Life of a Part-time Torturer
Valentine visual released
Happy Valentine's Day💗
Spirytus is hosting the “Thrilling and Exciting Spirytus Cooking★”🍪
Natsuki Hanae
February 14, 2026
ハッピーバレンタイン pic.twitter.com/NpSC7G10Us
This morning, my wife made me a beef stew pie.
Happy Valentine's Day💝
I Want to End This Love Game
February 14, 2026
ハッピーバレンタイン
バレンタインを記念して
チョコを持った桜みくの描き下ろし
バレンタインイラストを公開✨
さらに新規録り下ろしボイスを使用した
スペシャル動画も公開中https://t.co/45QZrA2nYY#愛してるゲームを終わらせたい pic.twitter.com/sizUxVGjjL
💝Valentine's Day Illustration Released🍫
Happy Valentine's Day🍫🍫
To celebrate Valentine's Day, we've released an original Valentine's illustration featuring Sakura Miku holding a box of chocolate✨
Plus, a special all-new video is now available 💝💝
I.Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
Don't be too bitter towards yourself.
Magical Princess Minky Momo
February 14, 2026
第5話「おかしなおかしなお菓子の国」より pic.twitter.com/V2mul5ha9v
🍫Today, February 14, is Valentine's Day🍫
From episode 5, “Strange, Strange Candy Land”
Mistress Kanan is Devilishly Easy
Needy Girl Overdose
February 14, 2026
💝 𝐻𝐴𝑃𝑃𝑌 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑁𝑇𝐼𝑁𝐸 🍫
超てんちゃんのバレンタイン
描き下ろしイラスト公開！
描き下ろしイラストを使用した
特製デジコンもプレゼント🎀https://t.co/TmIAZVRMfQ#ニディガ pic.twitter.com/K15lEiyEcO
♡◠◠◠◠◠◠◠୨♡୧◠◠◠◠◠◠◠♡
💝 𝐻𝐴𝑃𝑃𝑌 𝑉𝐴𝐿𝐸𝑁𝑇𝐼𝑁𝐸 🍫
Original Valentine's Day illustration of Super Ten-chan released!
We're as giving away special digital content featuring the original illustration!🎀
Ōkami
February 14, 2026
実は、大神のキャラクターに筆しらべで「○」を描くと、「愛」の字とともにアマテラスを撫でてくれます！その様子を5連発でお届け！
他にも色々なキャラクターが撫でてくれますので、ぜひ皆さんも試してみてください！#バレンタイン #Okami #大神 pic.twitter.com/mIBRhMUdMH
Happy Valentine's Day！💖
Did you know if you draw a circle with your brush on Ōkami characters, they'll pet Amaterasu while forming the kanji for “love”! Here's a five-shot montage of the action!
Many other characters will stroke her too, so be sure to give it a try!
Onimusha
February 14, 2026
『鬼武者』より「ヘキュバ」のバレンタインアートを公開！✨
愛がこもったプレゼントです！🐝
毒なんて入ってるわけないじゃないですか！🧪
(カプコンイラストレーター：片岩ゆり)#バレンタイン #鬼武者 #Onimusha pic.twitter.com/3uvPSe0XRA
Happy Valentine's Day！💝
Valentine's Day Art of Hecuba from Onimusha released!✨
It's a gift filled with love!🐝
There's no way it's poisoned!🧪
(CAPCOM Illustrator: Yuri Kataiwa)
Pole Princess!!
February 13, 2026
感謝の気持ちを込めて #南曜スバル より
バレンタインのプレゼントです🫶#ポールプリンセス pic.twitter.com/7kuy9MapJB
🍫💞𝐇𝐀𝐏𝐏𝐘 𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄💞🍫
To everyone who supports Pole Princess!!, as a token of our gratitude, here's a Valentine's gift from Subaru Nanyo🫶
Raccoon Rascal
Sega
February 14, 2026
#バレンタインデー #龍が如く pic.twitter.com/B3fdvyeMIp
＼Lo…Love…Zukyun…！／
Space Brothers
February 14, 2026
ムッタに飛行技術を指導した名教官、ヤンじいのポケットフィギュアが好評販売中です🚀
厳しい訓練の先にあった
ハートの飛行機雲✈️
教え子の成長を誰よりも近くで
見守り続けた師匠の姿を、ぜひお手元に✨ pic.twitter.com/3N3dTgZHoR
Today is Valentine's Day♥️
Deniel Young, the legendary instructor who taught Mutta how to fly, is now on sale as a pocket figure!🚀
The heart-shaped contrail waiting at the end of rigorous training.✈️
Bring home the figure of the mentor who closely watched his student's growth more than anyone else.✨
Though I Am an Inept Villainess
February 13, 2026
季節ビジュアル公開
Happy Valentine's Day💗
今月のテーマは”バレンタイン”です💌
ミニチュアサイズの玲琳と慧月が登場✨
次回はどんなテーマでしょう⁉
発表をお楽しみに👏#ふつつかな悪女#バレンタイン pic.twitter.com/GCAEbgikjx
｡.｡:+* ﾟ ゜ﾟ *+:｡.｡:+
Seasonal Visual Revealed
Happy Valentine's Day💗
This month's theme is “Valentine's Day”💌
Featuring miniature-sized Reirin and Keigetsu✨
What will next month's theme be⁉
Stay tuned for the announcement👏
You Can't Be In a Rom-Com with Your Childhood Friends!
February 13, 2026
𝓗𝓐𝓟𝓟𝓨
𝓥𝓐𝓛𝓔𝓝𝓣𝓘𝓝𝓔'𝓢 𝓓𝓐𝓨
バレンタイン特別イラストを公開❣️
あなたはどのヒロインから
チョコをもらいたいですか？
コメントで教えてください💬#幼ラブアニメ pic.twitter.com/GNwtgNesjS
・・ ┈┈┈┈┈┈┈ ・・💘
𝓗𝓐𝓟𝓟𝓨
𝓥𝓐𝓛𝓔𝓝𝓣𝓘𝓝𝓔'𝓢 𝓓𝓐𝓨
Valentine's Day Special Illustration Revealed❣️
Which heroine would you like to receive chocolate from?
Let us know in the comments💬
