News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, February 2-8

posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 earns 3.6% rating


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV February 8 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
7.3
Detective Conan NTV February 7 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.4
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV February 8 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.5
Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 NTV February 6 (Fri) 23:00 30 min.
3.6
Doraemon TV Asahi February 7 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.5
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi February 7 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
3.4
Blue Miburo season 2 NTV February 7 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
Star Detective Precure! TV Asahi February 8 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
3.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E February 7 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.8
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E February 7 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

