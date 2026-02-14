Gals Can't Be Kind to Otaku!? Anime's New Video Unveils More Cast, Songs, April 8 Debut

The staff for the TV anime of Norishiro-chan and Sakana Uozumi 's Gals Can’t Be Kind to Otaku!? ( Otaku ni Yasashii Gal wa inai!? ) manga presented a promotional video and a new key visual on Saturday. The video announces more cast members and the April 8 premiere for the anime, and it also announces and previews the theme songs.

The newly announced cast members are:

The South Korean group i-dle performs the opening theme song "HIDE AND SEEK," and the rock band sun soo girl from Osaka is performing the ending theme song "Ishō Nakako."

The anime will premiere on April 8 at 11:45 p.m. on the "IMAnimation W" block on TV Asahi and its affiliated channels throughout Japan, and it will also run on BS Asahi .

Update: Crunchyroll announced with an English-subtitled version of the video that it will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Yen Press

Meet Takuya Seo, an otaku who sits behind the popular gals in class, Ijichi and Amane. Since they're people from different “castes,” you wouldn't expect them to have much in common. But when their worlds collide over a borrowed eraser, Takuya slips up about his favorite anime, and Amane...is rather quick to correct him. She says she's not a fan, but her familiarity with the series suggests otherwise. Could she be...a fellow geek?!



The anime stars Shō Komura as Takuya Seo, Konomi Inagaki as Kei Amane, and Yū Serizawa as Kotoko Ijichi.

Shin Mita is directing the series at TMS Entertainment 's number 6 Studio. Kazuhiko Inukai ( Hokuto no Ken -Fist of the North Star- , Bakugan Battle Planet ) is overseeing the series scripts. Rion Matsuda ( Girlfriend, Girlfriend , Reborn to Master the Blade: From Hero-King to Extraordinary Squire ) is designing the characters and serving as chief animation director. Wataru Satō is composing the music for the series.

The other staff members include:

The anime will premiere in April and run every Wednesday at 11:45 p.m. (10:45 a.m. EDT) in the "IMAnimation W" programming block on TV Asahi and its affiliated channels.

Norishiro-chan





and Uozumi launched the manga in'smagazine in August 2021.writes the manga, and Uozumi draws the art.released the manga's 11th volume on October 20.

Norishiro-chan and Yukiji Setsuda 's Kizetsu Yūsha to Ansatsu Hime manga also inspired a television anime this past summer. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired under the title The Shy Hero and the Assassin Princesses .

