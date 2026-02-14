Isshiki-san wa Koi o Shiritai TV Anime Reveals Visual, Staff

Kadokawa revealed on Saturday a teaser visual and Valentine's Day visual for the television anime of Ayune Araragi 's Isshiki-san wa Koi o Shiritai (Isshiki-san Wants to Know Romance) manga.

Teaser visual Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©あららぎあゆね/KADOKAWA/一式さん製作委員会

Valentine's Day visual Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©あららぎあゆね/KADOKAWA/一式さん製作委員会

Kazuya Komai (episode director for Tenjho Tenge , BECK: Mongolian Chop Squad , Pita-Ten ) is directing the anime at Sakura Create . Deko Akao ( Komi Can't Communicate , Noragami , The Case Study of Vanitas ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Shōhei Hamaguchi ( Glamorous Heroes ) is designing the characters.

The romantic comedy follows Rinna Isshiki, an elite, straight-laced officer who joined the police at age 17 (but has not experienced romantic love), and Meishi Rokutanda, a kind but scatterbrained and incompetent detective. As two newbies at love, they become a couple (of sorts) as they find out about romance.

Araragi launched the manga in Kadokawa 's Monthly Shōnen Ace magazine in June 2020, and Kadokawa published the manga's ninth compiled volume on October 23.

Source: Press release





