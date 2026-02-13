Marriage Toxin TV Anime Debuts on April 7

Image courtesy of Shueisha ©Joumyaku・Mizuki Yoda/SHUEISHA, MARRIAGETOXIN Project

The official website for the television anime forand artist'smanga revealed on Saturday the anime will debut on April 7.

The anime will air on Tuesdays on Kansai TV and Fuji TV 's new Tuesday night programming block, titled "Ka-Anival!!"

Motonobu Hori ( Carole & Tuesday ) is directing the anime at Bones Film with production supervision by BONES . Kimiko Ueno ( Astro Note ) is in charge of the script and series composition. Taisei Iwasaki ( BELLE ) and Yuma Yamaguchi ( Metallic Rouge ) are composing the music. Kōhei Tokuoka ( The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity ) is serving as chief animation director and is also the character designer.

Jōmyaku and Yoda launched the manga on the Shonen Jump+ app in April 2022. Shueisha published the manga's 16th volume on January 5. Viz Media licensed the manga. The manga is also in English on Shueisha 's MANGA Plus app.

