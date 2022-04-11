3 New Manga Launch on Shonen Jump+

Marriage Toxin, Bubble, Camellia Curtain manga debut in April

The Shonen Jump+ app and website revealed on Sunday three new manga:

Mizuki Yoda ( ne0;lation ) and Jōmyaku will launch the Marriage Toxin manga on April 20.

Yoda is drawing the series, and Jōmyaku is writing the story. The website teases that it is about professional killers, swindlers, and the best troubled marriage hunters in the world.

Yoda and Tomohide Hirao launched the ne0;lation manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in December 2017. The manga ended in April 2018. Viz Media previewed the manga in English, and then added the manga to its Shonen Jump digital lineup when it changed to its new English Shonen Jump service.

Erubo Hijihara will launch a manga adaptation of Bubble , the new original anime film by Wit Studio , on April 22.

The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. The film played as an official selection of the Generation 14plus section at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival on February 10-20.

Netflix describes the anime:

The story is set in Tokyo, after bubbles that broke the laws of gravity rained down upon the world. Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building. Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them. Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.

Kazusa Inaoka ( i tell c ) will launch the Camellia Curtain ( Camellia no Curtain ) manga on April 29.

The magazine teases it as a theatre ensemble drama.

Inaoka launched the i tell c manga in Shonen Jump in February 2021. The manga ended in June 2021.

The author launched the Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! (Invade You) manga in May 2018 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine and later launched it in Weekly Shonen Jump . The series ended in September 2018.

Source: Shonen Jump+