Netflix, Wit Studio Reveal Bubble Anime Film by Attack on Titan's Tetsuro Araki

Netflix unveiled a new original anime film by Wit Studio titled Bubble on Tuesday. The film will debut worldwide on Netflix on April 28 next year, and will open in Japanese theaters on May 13. Tetsuro Araki ( Attack on Titan , Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress ) is directing the film at Wit Studio , with a script by Gen Urobuchi ( Puella Magi Madoka Magica , Fate/Zero novel, Psycho-Pass ), and character designs by Takeshi Obata ( Death Note , Platinum End ). Hiroyuki Sawano ( Attack on Titan , 86 ) is composing the music.

The film's cast includes Jun Shison , Mamoru Miyano , Yuuki Kaji , and Tasuku Hatanaka .

Netflix describes the anime:

Cut off from the outside world, Tokyo has become a playground for a group of young people who have lost their families, acting as a battlefield for parkour team battles as they leap from building to building.

Hibiki, a young ace known for his dangerous play style, makes a reckless move one day and plummets into the gravity-bending sea. His life is saved by Uta, a girl with mysterious powers. The pair then hear a unique sound audible only to them.

Why did Uta appear before Hibiki? Their encounter leads to a revelation that will change the world.