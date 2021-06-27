Kazusa Inaoka's i tell c Manga Ends in Shonen Jump

Manga about female detective with unusual methods launched on February 1

This year's 30th issue of Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine published the final chapter on Monday of Kazusa Inaoka 's i tell c manga.

Inaoka launched the manga in this year's ninth issue of Weekly Shonen Jump , which shipped on February 1. The first volume shipped on April 30. The manga's second volume will ship on July 2, and the third and final volume will ship in September.

Viz Media and MANGA Plus published the manga in English digitally, and MANGA Plus describes the story:

A popular female celebrity is murdered! The investigation leads to a suspicious woman whose next target may be the famous actor Tagame. What could the suspect's motive be? Twin detectives are on the suspect's trail, but then... A unique take on the crime-suspense genre!

The author launched the Kimi wo Shinryakuseyo! (Invade You) manga in May 2018 in Shueisha 's Shonen Jump GIGA magazine and later launched it in Weekly Shonen Jump . The series ended in September 2018.

