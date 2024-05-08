Shin Megami Tensei Designer Kazuma Kaneko Works on Project Mask at Colopl

Smartphone game themed on creating 'god' from Shironeko Project's company

Colopl revealed on Wednesday in a report on the second quarter of the company's fiscal year that character designer Kazuma Kaneko is working on a new game titled Project Mask for smartphones.

Image via colopl financial report

The company describes the work as "a new game experience themed on creating 'god.'" The project is one of five smartphone games in the company's current development pipeline. The report also noted 10 previously announced games in development for console systems.

Colopl is planning to release the Brilliantcrypto blockchain game in the third quarter of the financial year.

Kaneko revealed he had left Atlus and joined Colopl in an interview with the company on April 23.

Kaneko joined Atlus in 1988 and worked on the Shin Megami Tensei and Persona game series. He was involved in creating concepts, world-building, and character designs.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version ceased updates in 2016. The 3D action RPG features real-time battles and players can team up together in groups of four to take on foes. City building is also a prominent aspect that can affect how players' characters grow.

The game inspired a television anime that premiered in April 2020. Funimation streamed the series as it aired in Japan. The company also streamed an English dub.

Colopl purchased all shares of multimedia company MAGES. from the company CHIYOMARU STUDIO , and MAGES. became a wholly owned subsidiary of Colopl in March 2020.