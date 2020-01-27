Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle Anime's Video Reveals Theme Song Artists, April 6 Premiere

The official website for Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle , the television anime of Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game, began streaming a promotional video for the anime on Monday. The video revealed the anime's April 6 premiere date. The site also revealed the theme song artists and a new visual for the anime.

Takanori Nishikawa and ASCA are performing the opening theme song. Rei Yasuda is performing the ending theme song.

The anime stars:

Yuuki Kaji as Yami no Ōji (Prince of Darkness)

as Yami no Ōji (Prince of Darkness) Yui Horie as Hikari no Ō Airisu (Queen of Light Iris)

The rest of the cast includes:

As the anime's title indicates, the anime will adapt the "Zero Chronicle: Hajimari no Tsumi" (The First Sin) prologue event that commemorated the game's third anniversary.

Masato Jinbo ( Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei! , Chaos;Child ) is writing and directing the anime at project No.9 ( The Ryuo's Work is Never Done! ), and Yousuke Okuda ( Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale animation director, Is the order a rabbit? ) is designing the characters. Taku Iwasaki ( Bungo Stray Dogs ) is composing the music. The franchise 's Hiroki Asai ( Colopl ) is serving as executive producer of the anime, and the game's director Ryōji Tsunoda is serving as the anime's supervisor.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version ceased updates in 2016. The 3D action RPG features real-time battles and players can team up together in groups of four to take on foes. City building is also a prominent aspect that can affect how players' characters grow.

The game was ranked one of the mobile games fans most want to have an anime adaptation on a survey by Famitsu App in 2018.

Colopl announced in July 2018 a tentatively titled Shironeko New Project action role-playing game, slated for 2020 on the Nintendo Switch. That game has now been delayed to an indefinite date.

Nintendo filed a lawsuit against Colopl in January 2018, alleging that Colopl infringed on at least five Nintendo patents in Shironeko Project . Nintendo is seeking 4.4 billion yen (about US$40 million) in damages and a suspension of Shironeko Project . Nintendo clarified in July 2018 that the lawsuit is a separate matter from its games software business and will not affect Shironeko New Project . The court hearings are still ongoing for the lawsuit.