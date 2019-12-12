Shironeko New Project Game's Release Delayed From 2020

Game developer Colopl announced on Thursday that it is changing the release window of its Shironeko New Project game from 2020 to an undetermined time period. The announcement stated that the staff decided to revise their plan for the game in order to produce a game that will better satisfy fans.

Colopl announced the game for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018.

Shironeko Project: Zero Chronicle , the television anime of Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game, will premiere in April 2020. As the anime's title indicates, the anime will adapt the "Zero Chronicle: Hajimari no Tsumi" (The First Sin) prologue event that commemorated the game's third anniversary.

Colopl 's Shironeko Project smartphone game launched in Japan in 2014, and launched in English with the title Rune Story in 2015. The game's English version ceased updates in 2016. The 3D action RPG features real-time battles and players can team up together in groups of four to take on foes. City building is also a prominent aspect that can affect how players' characters grow.

Sources: Colopl, Famitsu.com via Gematsu