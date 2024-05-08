×
News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 5-11

posted on by Alex Mateo
Mob Psycho 100 III, KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World anime; Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology, Mobsters in Love manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 7
Mob Psycho 100 III BDCite Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 7
Mob Psycho 100 III Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork Crunchyroll US$89.98 May 7
One Piece Season 13 Voyage 7 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$44.98 May 7
Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 BDPlease Sentai Filmworks US$59.98 May 7

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 7
A-DO GN 2Cite Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 7
Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Titan US$12.99 May 7
Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 7
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 7Please Yen Press US$13.00 May 7
Black Clover GN 35Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
Blue Box GN 10Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
Candy & Cigarettes GN 8Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 7
Chainsaw Man GN 15Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
The Darwin Incident GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$12.95 May 7
Drifting Dragons GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 7
The Elusive Samurai GN 11Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 7Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 7
Fire Force Omnibus GN 10Please Kodansha USA US$19.99 May 7
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 May 7
Hellsing GN 7 (second edition)Please Dark Horse US$14.99 May 8
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 7
I Can't Refuse S GN 3Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 7
I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 7
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 5Please Vertical US$12.95 May 7
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 8Please Tokyopop US$14.99 May 6
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
Like a Butterfly GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
Medalist GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 7
Mobsters in Love GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 7
Monster Cats GN 1Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 7
My Special One GN 6Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 7
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 12Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology GNPlease Viz Media US$14.99 May 7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 7
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 1Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 7
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 4Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 7
The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 2Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 7
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 7Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 41Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
365 Days to the Wedding GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 3Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 8
A-DO GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 May 7
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 9Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 8
Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 7Please Yen Press US$6.99 May 7
Black Clover GN 35Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
Blue Box GN 10Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
Blue Lock GN 25Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Candy & Cigarettes GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
Chainsaw Man GN 15Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
The Darwin Incident GN 5Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Drifting Dragons GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
The Elusive Samurai GN 11Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 7Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 8Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 May 7
Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
How to Grill Our Love GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
I Can't Refuse S GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 5Please Vertical US$10.99 May 7
If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 8Please Tokyopop US$9.99 May 6
In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
The Invincible Little Lady GN 3Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 8
Life GN 14Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 8
Like a Butterfly GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
Mobsters in Love GN 1Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 May 7
Monster Cats GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
My Special One GN 6Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 19Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Shangri-La Frontier GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology GNPlease Viz Media US$10.99 May 7
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Those Snow White Notes GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 13Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 7
Wails of the Bound GNPlease Tokyopop US$7.99 May 10
What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 4Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 7
Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 7Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
Yona of the Dawn GN 41Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 7
You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 1Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 7

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 7Cite Yen Press US$15.00 May 7
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 4Cite Seven Seas US$15.99 May 7
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork One Peace Books US$14.95 May 7

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 6Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 10
Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love Novel 2Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 6
The Invincible Little Lady Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 8
Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 10
Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 7Please Yen Press US$8.99 May 7
Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 6
Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 2Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 6
Rebuild World Novel 4Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 10
Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 24Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 8
Seventh Novel 7Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 8
True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - One Star in the Night Sky NovelPlease Seven Seas US$9.99 May 9
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 4Please One Peace Books US$14.95 May 7
You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story 3rd Date Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 9

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCAnimeNewsNetwork Bandai Namco US$19.99 May 9


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.


Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.
