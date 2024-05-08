News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 5-11
posted on by Alex Mateo
Mob Psycho 100 III, KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World anime; Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology, Mobsters in Love manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|KamiKatsu: Working for God in a Godless World BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 7
|Mob Psycho 100 III BDCite
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 7
|Mob Psycho 100 III Limited Edition BDAnimeNewsNetwork
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|May 7
|One Piece Season 13 Voyage 7 BDPlease
|Crunchyroll
|US$44.98
|May 7
|Tokyo Mew Mew New Season 2 BDPlease
|Sentai Filmworks
|US$59.98
|May 7
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding Graphic Novel (GN) 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 7
|A-DO GN 2Cite
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 7
|Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 7
|Anyway, I'm Falling in Love with You. GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 7
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$13.00
|May 7
|Black Clover GN 35Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|Blue Box GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|Candy & Cigarettes GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 7
|Chainsaw Man GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|The Darwin Incident GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.95
|May 7
|Drifting Dragons GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 7
|The Elusive Samurai GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 7
|Fire Force Omnibus GN 10Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$19.99
|May 7
|The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|May 7
|Hellsing GN 7 (second edition)Please
|Dark Horse
|US$14.99
|May 8
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 7
|I Can't Refuse S GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 7
|I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 7
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 7
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 8Please
|Tokyopop
|US$14.99
|May 6
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|Like a Butterfly GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|Medalist GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 7
|Mobsters in Love GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 7
|Monster Cats GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 7
|My Special One GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 7
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 7
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$14.99
|May 7
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 7
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 7
|What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 7
|The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 7
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
|Yona of the Dawn GN 41Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|365 Days to the Wedding GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 3Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 8
|A-DO GN 2AnimeNewsNetwork
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Alpi: The Soul Sender GN 3Please
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 7
|Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 2 GN 9Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 8
|Banished from the Hero's Party, I Decided to Live a Quiet Life in the Countryside GN 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$6.99
|May 7
|Black Clover GN 35Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|Blue Box GN 10Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|Blue Lock GN 25Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Candy & Cigarettes GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Chainsaw Man GN 15Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|The Darwin Incident GN 5Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Drifting Dragons GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|The Elusive Samurai GN 11Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|Free Life Fantasy Online: Immortal Princess GN 7Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 2Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|The Great Jahy Will Not Be Defeated! GN 8Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Hitomi-chan is Shy With Strangers GN 8Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|How to Grill Our Love GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|I Can't Refuse S GN 3Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|I See Your Face, Turned Away GN 1Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|I'm Giving the Disgraced Noble Lady I Rescued a Crash Course in Naughtiness GN 5Please
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|May 7
|If My Favorite Pop Idol Made it to the Budokan, I Would Die GN 8Please
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 6
|In the Name of the Mermaid Princess GN 2Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|The Invincible Little Lady GN 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 8
|Life GN 14Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 8
|Like a Butterfly GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|Mobsters in Love GN 1Please
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|May 7
|Monster Cats GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|My Special One GN 6Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|My Status as an Assassin Obviously Exceeds the Hero's GN 5Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|My Wife is a Little Intimidating GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Otherworldly Munchkin: Let's Speedrun the Dungeon with Only 1 HP! GN 19Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Peter Grill and the Philosopher's Time GN 12Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse GN 12Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Shangri-La Frontier GN 16Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Star Wars: Visions: The Manga Anthology GNPlease
|Viz Media
|US$10.99
|May 7
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Trinity in Tempest GN 8Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Those Snow White Notes GN 17Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends GN 1Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Tying the Knot with an Amagami Sister GN 13Please
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 7
|Wails of the Bound GNPlease
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|May 10
|What He Who Doesn't Believe in Fate Says GN 4Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|The White Mage Doesn't Want to Raise the Hero's Level GN 2Please
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 7
|Wolf Girl and Black Prince GN 7Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|Yona of the Dawn GN 41Please
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 7
|You and I Are Polar Opposites GN 1Please
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 7
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 7Cite
|Yen Press
|US$15.00
|May 7
|There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... Novel 4Cite
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 7
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 4AnimeNewsNetwork
|One Peace Books
|US$14.95
|May 7
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Enough with This Slow Life! I Was Reincarnated as a High Elf and Now I'm Bored Novel 6Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 10
|Fiancée No More: The Forsaken Lady, the Prince, and Their Make-Believe Love Novel 2Cite
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 6
|The Invincible Little Lady Novel 6AnimeNewsNetwork
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 8
|Let This Grieving Soul Retire! Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 10
|Magical Explorer: Reborn as a Side Character in a Fantasy Dating Sim Novel 7Please
|Yen Press
|US$8.99
|May 7
|Making Magic: The Sweet Life of a Witch Who Knows an Infinite MP Loophole Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 6
|Nia Liston: The Merciless Maiden Novel 2Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 6
|Rebuild World Novel 4Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 10
|Seirei Gensouki - Spirit Chronicles Novel 24Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 8
|Seventh Novel 7Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 8
|True Love Fades Away When the Contract Ends - One Star in the Night Sky NovelPlease
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 9
|The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic Novel 4Please
|One Peace Books
|US$14.95
|May 7
|You Were Experienced, I Was Not: Our Dating Story 3rd Date Novel 3Please
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 9
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
|Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PCAnimeNewsNetwork
|Bandai Namco
|US$19.99
|May 9
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.