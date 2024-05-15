News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 12-18
posted on by Alex Mateo
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 anime; My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law manga ship
Anime Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 14
Kitty Twin Treats - Volume 3 BD
|Kitty Media
|US$39.99
|May 14
Kitty's Twin Treats - Volume 4 BD
|Kitty Media
|US$39.99
|May 14
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 14
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Season 2 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 14
Naruto Shippūden Set 3 BD
|Viz Media
|US$39.95
|May 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$69.98
|May 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 Limited Edition BD
|Crunchyroll
|US$89.98
|May 14
Print Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 14
BL First Crush Anthology: Five Seconds Before We Fall in Love GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 14
Black Night Parade GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 14
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 14
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 14
Dragon Ball Super GN 21
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 14
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 14
Fly Me to the Moon GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 14
A Galaxy Next Door GN 6
|Kodansha USA
|US$15.99
|May 14
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 14
The Great Yokai War: Guardians GN 3
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 14
Helck GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 14
I Want to End This Love Game GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 14
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$13.99
|May 14
Ladies on Top GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$14.99
|May 14
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 4
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|May 14
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 1
|Inklore
|US$12.99
|May 14
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 14
Ragna Crimson GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$14.99
|May 14
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$12.99
|May 14
Sakura, Saku! GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$11.99
|May 14
A Sign of Affection GN 8
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 14
A Sign of Affection (Omnibus) GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$22.99
|May 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 18
|Square Enix Manga
|US$12.99
|May 14
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 24
|Kodansha USA
|US$12.99
|May 14
Therapy Game Restart GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$12.99
|May 14
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 15
|Vertical
|US$10.95
|May 14
Virgin Love GN 3
|Vertical
|US$12.95
|May 14
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$13.99
|May 14
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic GN 6
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|May 14
Digital Manga Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 15
The Beast Player GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
BL First Crush Anthology: Five Seconds Before We Fall in Love GN 1
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Black Night Parade GN 3
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 15
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Chillin' in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 8
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Dragon Ball Super GN 21
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 14
Duchess in the Attic GN 2
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 15
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 12
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Fly Me to the Moon GN 23
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 14
Gang King GN 17
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
The Great Yokai War: Guardians GN 3
|Titan
|US$12.99
|May 14
Helck GN 9
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 14
I Want to End This Love Game GN 2
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 14
I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love! GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$7.99
|May 13
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 1
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
Ladies on Top GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 4
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|May 14
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 4
|J-Novel Club
|US$8.99
|May 15
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 4
|Azuki
|US$8.99
|May 15
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 1
|Inklore
|US$9.99
|May 14
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 3
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
Nina the Starry Bride GN 12
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
Ragna Crimson GN 12
|Square Enix Manga
|US$9.99
|May 14
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 6
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
Sakura, Saku! GN 3
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 18
|Square Enix Manga
|US$7.99
|May 14
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 24
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
Therapy Game Restart GN 4
|Viz Media
|US$6.99
|May 14
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 15
|Vertical
|US$7.99
|May 14
Virgin Love GN 3
|Vertical
|US$10.99
|May 14
We're New at This GN 16
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 5
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 14
World's End Blue Bird GN 1
|Tokyopop
|US$9.99
|May 15
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic GN 6
|One Peace Books
|US$12.95
|May 14
The Yearning Fox Lies in Wait GN
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 2
|Kodansha USA
|US$10.99
|May 14
Print Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 5
|Seven Seas
|US$15.99
|May 14
Digital Novel Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 10
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 15
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 14
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 16
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 2
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 10
|Seven Seas
|US$9.99
|May 16
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won't Leave Me Alone Novel 3
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 15
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 44
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 15
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 12
|J-Novel Club
|US$7.99
|May 16
Video Game Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Switch, PS5, PS4 game
|Idea Factory International
|US$49.99
|May 14
Samurai Warriors 4 DX PC game
|Koei Tecmo
|US$49.99
|May 13
Other Releases
|Title
|Publisher
|Suggested Retail Price
|Date
Scribbles Book 3 (hardcover)
|Yen Press
|US$18.00
|May 14
