News
North American Anime, Manga Releases, May 12-18

posted on by Alex Mateo
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World!, Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 anime; My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999, Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law manga ship

Anime Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
The Ice Guy and His Cool Female Colleague BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 14
Kitty Twin Treats - Volume 3 BDCite Kitty Media US$39.99 May 14
Kitty's Twin Treats - Volume 4 BDAnimeNewsNetwork Kitty Media US$39.99 May 14
Konosuba: An Explosion on This Wonderful World! BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 14
Kuma Kuma Kuma Bear Punch! Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 14
Naruto Shippūden Set 3 BDPlease Viz Media US$39.95 May 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 BDPlease Crunchyroll US$69.98 May 14
Uzaki-chan Wants to Hang Out! Season 2 Limited Edition BDPlease Crunchyroll US$89.98 May 14

Print Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 10Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 14
BL First Crush Anthology: Five Seconds Before We Fall in Love GN 1Cite Seven Seas US$14.99 May 14
Black Night Parade GN 3AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$13.99 May 14
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 2Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 14
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 8Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 14
Dragon Ball Super GN 21Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 14
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 12Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 14
Fly Me to the Moon GN 23Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 14
A Galaxy Next Door GN 6Please Kodansha USA US$15.99 May 14
Gazing at the Star Next Door GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 14
The Great Yokai War: Guardians GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 May 14
Helck GN 9Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 14
I Want to End This Love Game GN 2Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 14
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$13.99 May 14
Ladies on Top GN 6Please Seven Seas US$14.99 May 14
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 May 14
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 1Please Inklore US$12.99 May 14
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 14
Ragna Crimson GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$14.99 May 14
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 6Please Seven Seas US$12.99 May 14
Sakura, Saku! GN 3Please Viz Media US$11.99 May 14
A Sign of Affection GN 8Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 14
A Sign of Affection (Omnibus) GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$22.99 May 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 18Please Square Enix Manga US$12.99 May 14
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$12.99 May 14
Therapy Game Restart GN 4Please Viz Media US$12.99 May 14
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 15Please Vertical US$10.95 May 14
Virgin Love GN 3Please Vertical US$12.95 May 14
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 5Please Seven Seas US$13.99 May 14
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic GN 6Please One Peace Books US$12.95 May 14

Digital Manga Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
2.5 Dimensional Seduction GN 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
8th Loop for the Win! With Seven Lives' Worth of XP and the Third Princess's Appraisal Skill, My Behemoth and I Are Unstoppable! GN 3Cite J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 15
The Beast Player GN 1AnimeNewsNetwork Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
Because I, the True Saint, was Banished, that Country is Done For! GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
BL First Crush Anthology: Five Seconds Before We Fall in Love GN 1Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Black Night Parade GN 3Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Butareba -The Story of a Man Turned into a Pig- GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 15
A Cat From Our World and the Forgotten Witch GN 2Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Chillin’ in Another World with Level 2 Super Cheat Powers GN 8Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Dragon Ball Super GN 21Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 14
Duchess in the Attic GN 2Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 15
The Duke of Death and His Maid GN 12Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Fly Me to the Moon GN 23Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 14
Gang King GN 17Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
The Great Yokai War: Guardians GN 3Please Titan US$12.99 May 14
Helck GN 9Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 14
I Want to End This Love Game GN 2Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 14
I Was Reincarnated as the Heroine on the Verge of a Bad Ending, and I'm Determined to Fall in Love! GN 1Please Tokyopop US$7.99 May 13
Kei x Yaku: Bound by Law GN 1Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
Ladies on Top GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Mr. Villain's Day Off GN 4Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 May 14
My Daughter Left the Nest and Returned an S-Rank Adventurer GN 4Please J-Novel Club US$8.99 May 15
My Dear Detective: Mitsuko's Case Files GN 4Please Azuki US$8.99 May 15
My Love Story With Yamada-kun at Lv999 GN 1Please Inklore US$9.99 May 14
My Lovesick Life as a '90s Otaku GN 3Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
Nina the Starry Bride GN 12Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
Ragna Crimson GN 12Please Square Enix Manga US$9.99 May 14
Reborn As a Barrier Master GN 6Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
Sakura, Saku! GN 3Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 14
The Strongest Sage With the Weakest Crest GN 18Please Square Enix Manga US$7.99 May 14
That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime GN 24Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
Therapy Game Restart GN 4Please Viz Media US$6.99 May 14
To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts GN 15Please Vertical US$7.99 May 14
Virgin Love GN 3Please Vertical US$10.99 May 14
We're New at This GN 16Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
The Weakest Tamer Began a Journey to Pick Up Trash GN 5Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 14
World's End Blue Bird GN 1Please Tokyopop US$9.99 May 15
The Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic GN 6Please One Peace Books US$12.95 May 14
The Yearning Fox Lies in Wait GNPlease Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14
You Must Be This Tall to Propose! GN 2Please Kodansha USA US$10.99 May 14

Print Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Sword of the Demon Hunter Kijin Gentosho Novel 5AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$15.99 May 14

Digital Novel Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Ascendance of a Bookworm Part 5 Novel 10Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 15
By the Grace of the Gods Novel 14Cite J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 16
The Condemned Villainess Goes Back in Time and Aims to Become the Ultimate Villain Novel 2AnimeNewsNetwork Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
Failure Frame: I Became the Strongest and Annihilated Everything With Low-Level Spells Novel 10Please Seven Seas US$9.99 May 16
From Old Country Bumpkin to Master Swordsman: My Hotshot Disciples Are All Grown Up Now, and They Won’t Leave Me Alone Novel 3Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 15
Invaders of the Rokujouma!? Novel 44Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 15
Private Tutor to the Duke's Daughter Novel 12Please J-Novel Club US$7.99 May 16

Video Game Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Neptunia Game Maker R:Evolution Switch, PS5, PS4 gameCite Idea Factory International US$49.99 May 14
Samurai Warriors 4 DX PC gameAnimeNewsNetwork Koei Tecmo US$49.99 May 13

Other Releases

Title Publisher Suggested Retail Price Date
Scribbles Book 3 (hardcover)AnimeNewsNetwork Yen Press US$18.00 May 14


Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.
