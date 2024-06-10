News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 27-June 2
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Paper Mario RPG stays at #1 for 2nd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|34,004
|149,653
|2
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|6,233
|5,854,621
|3
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|5,730
|7,782,759
|4
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,012
|5,517,834
|5
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|3,958
|99,380
|6
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nintendo
|June 21, 2018
|3,846
|3,534,625
|7
|NSw
|Tokyo Psychodemic
|Gravity Game Arise
|May 30
|3,768
|3,768
|8
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,334
|3,578,646
|9
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|3,323
|1,863,041
|10
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|3,277
|4,308,115
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|2,997
|1,062,282
|12
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|2,922
|1,450,230
|13
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|2,919
|175,085
|14
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,735
|5,351,429
|15
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|2,718
|125,982
|16
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,715
|51,979
|17
|NSw
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|Nintendo
|May 2
|2,600
|45,447
|18
|NSw
|Dave the Diver - Anniversary Edition
|Arc System Works
|May 30
|2,348
|2,348
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,964
|1,286,122
|20
|NSw
|Shikakui Chikyū ni Futatabi Shikaku Miru!? Dejiboku Chikyū Bōeigun 2 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
|D3 Publisher
|May 23
|1,805
|7,516
Source: Famitsu