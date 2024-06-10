×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 27-June 2

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Paper Mario RPG stays at #1 for 2nd week

Japan's Game Ranking: May 27-June 2

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 34,004 149,653
2 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 6,233 5,854,621
3 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 5,730 7,782,759
4 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,012 5,517,834
5 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 3,958 99,380
6 NSw Minecraft Nintendo June 21, 2018 3,846 3,534,625
7 NSw Tokyo Psychodemic Gravity Game Arise May 30 3,768 3,768
8 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,334 3,578,646
9 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 3,323 1,863,041
10 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 3,277 4,308,115
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 2,997 1,062,282
12 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 2,922 1,450,230
13 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 2,919 175,085
14 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,735 5,351,429
15 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 2,718 125,982
16 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,715 51,979
17 NSw Endless Ocean Luminous Nintendo May 2 2,600 45,447
18 NSw Dave the Diver - Anniversary Edition Arc System Works May 30 2,348 2,348
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,964 1,286,122
20 NSw Shikakui Chikyū ni Futatabi Shikaku Miru!? Dejiboku Chikyū Bōeigun 2 Earth Defense Force: World Brothers D3 Publisher May 23 1,805 7,516

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, May 20-26
