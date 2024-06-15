News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 3-9
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Paper Mario RPG stays at #1 for 3rd week
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Paper Mario RPG
|Nintendo
|May 23
|19,180
|168,833
|2
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|10,110
|7,792,869
|3
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|9,415
|5,864,036
|4
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,849
|3,539,474
|5
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|4,557
|1,867,598
|6
|NSw
|Splatoon 3
|Nintendo
|September 9, 2022
|4,342
|4,312,457
|7
|NSw
|Super Mario Party
|Nintendo
|October 5, 2018
|4,160
|2,294,450
|8
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|4,120
|5,521,954
|9
|NSw
|Mario Party Superstars
|Nintendo
|October 29, 2021
|3,954
|1,454,184
|10
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|3,361
|3,582,007
|11
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,359
|1,065,641
|12
|NSw
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|Nintendo
|March 22
|2,655
|177,740
|13
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,627
|5,354,056
|14
|PS5
|Stellar Blade
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|April 26
|2,387
|101,767
|15
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|2,385
|984,750
|16
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|2,379
|54,358
|17
|PS5
|Rise of the Ronin
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|March 22
|2,128
|128,110
|18
|NSw
|Endless Ocean Luminous
|Nintendo
|May 2
|1,852
|47,299
|19
|NSw
|Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51
|Nintendo
|June 5, 2020
|1,782
|1,287,904
|20
|NSw
|Kirby and the Forgotten Land
|Nintendo
|March 25, 2022
|1,768
|1,117,239
Source: Famitsu