Japan's Video Game Rankings, June 3-9

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Paper Mario RPG stays at #1 for 3rd week

Japan's Game Ranking: June 3-9

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Paper Mario RPG Nintendo May 23 19,180 168,833
2 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 10,110 7,792,869
3 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 9,415 5,864,036
4 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,849 3,539,474
5 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 4,557 1,867,598
6 NSw Splatoon 3 Nintendo September 9, 2022 4,342 4,312,457
7 NSw Super Mario Party Nintendo October 5, 2018 4,160 2,294,450
8 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 4,120 5,521,954
9 NSw Mario Party Superstars Nintendo October 29, 2021 3,954 1,454,184
10 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 3,361 3,582,007
11 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,359 1,065,641
12 NSw Princess Peach: Showtime! Nintendo March 22 2,655 177,740
13 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,627 5,354,056
14 PS5 Stellar Blade Sony Interactive Entertainment April 26 2,387 101,767
15 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 2,385 984,750
16 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 2,379 54,358
17 PS5 Rise of the Ronin Sony Interactive Entertainment March 22 2,128 128,110
18 NSw Endless Ocean Luminous Nintendo May 2 1,852 47,299
19 NSw Sekai no Asobi Taizen 51 Nintendo June 5, 2020 1,782 1,287,904
20 NSw Kirby and the Forgotten Land Nintendo March 25, 2022 1,768 1,117,239

Source: Famitsu

