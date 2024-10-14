How would you rate episode 15 of

2.5 Dimensional Seduction ?

Episode 15 shows off the series' strengths while not feeling like it goes anywhere, despite the new cast member.

Alas, though this is not the last episode of the series or this season, this will be the end of my weekly reviews for 2.5 Dimensional Seduction . The surveys for this season did not show enough interest here, and therefore our time is done. So if you've been reading along and were hoping for more from me, I'm sorry to say this will be it.

Strangely, though this episode is not meant to be a finale it has a lot of both what makes the series work and what I feel doesn't. Nonoa provides another very strong showing, giving emotional depth to an otherwise pretty bubbly affair. Her struggles with making friends, keeping friends, and overcoming her inner demons and past self are compelling and believable. Her frustration at taking most of her life to get new friends only to have a new cast member show up and become buds in five minutes is also a good character beat. In fact, I'd say her line, “If I make a mistake, all I have to do is change,” is a rather profound statement for not only this show but any series really, and shows that there is real depth here at times.

Sadly, most of the episode is about what I've come to expect. It is a largely frictionless and challengeless series of cosplay shoots where the entire world seems to revolve around this hobby without enough detail showing what makes it tick or the efforts that go into making these costumes. Instead, we just get more photography sessions with the girls in different outfits. Perhaps for some that is all they need, but for myself - and a majority of ANN readers it seems - that's not enough to hold interest. C'est la vie.

