Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 14-20
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree debuts at #1
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|227,569
|227,569
|2
|PS5
|Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
|Konami
|October 17
|69,078
|69,078
|3
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|13,273
|281,312
|4
|PS5
|Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|12,928
|76,850
|5
|PS5
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|October 11
|12,492
|95,319
|6
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|7,605
|6,033,177
|7
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|5,408
|3,657,912
|8
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|4,665
|7,935,333
|9
|PS4
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|October 11
|4,610
|29,995
|10
|PS5
|Silent Hill 2
|Konami
|October 8
|4,287
|33,661
|11
|NSw
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|Nintendo
|April 29, 2022
|4,183
|1,447,163
|12
|NSw
|Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru!
|Konami
|November 16, 2023
|3,875
|1,147,105
|13
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,697
|5,602,119
|14
|NSw
|Luigi's Mansion 3
|Nintendo
|October 31, 2019
|3,036
|1,040,739
|15
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|3,029
|5,426,837
|16
|NSw
|Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025
|Konami
|July 18
|2,917
|305,936
|17
|NSw
|EA Sports FC 25
|Electronic Arts
|September 27
|2,526
|23,244
|18
|NSw
|Ring Fit Adventure
|Nintendo
|October 18, 2019
|2,032
|3,645,612
|19
|NSw
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|December 8, 2022
|1,969
|90,860
|20
|NSw
|Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|Nintendo
|October 20, 2023
|1,777
|1,937,155
Source: Famitsu