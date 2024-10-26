×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 14-20

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree debuts at #1

Japan's Game Ranking: October 14-20

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 227,569 227,569
2 PS5 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 Konami October 17 69,078 69,078
3 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 13,273 281,312
4 PS5 Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 12,928 76,850
5 PS5 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus October 11 12,492 95,319
6 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 7,605 6,033,177
7 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 5,408 3,657,912
8 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 4,665 7,935,333
9 PS4 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus October 11 4,610 29,995
10 PS5 Silent Hill 2 Konami October 8 4,287 33,661
11 NSw Nintendo Switch Sports Nintendo April 29, 2022 4,183 1,447,163
12 NSw Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyū wa Kibō de Mawatteru! Konami November 16, 2023 3,875 1,147,105
13 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,697 5,602,119
14 NSw Luigi's Mansion 3 Nintendo October 31, 2019 3,036 1,040,739
15 NSw Pokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 3,029 5,426,837
16 NSw Powerful Pro Baseball 2024-2025 Konami July 18 2,917 305,936
17 NSw EA Sports FC 25 Electronic Arts September 27 2,526 23,244
18 NSw Ring Fit Adventure Nintendo October 18, 2019 2,032 3,645,612
19 NSw It Takes Two Electronic Arts December 8, 2022 1,969 90,860
20 NSw Super Mario Bros. Wonder Nintendo October 20, 2023 1,777 1,937,155

Source: Famitsu

follow-up of Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 7-13
discuss this in the forum |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives