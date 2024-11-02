News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 21-27
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1 in 2nd week; Romancing SaGa 2 debuts at #2, #3, #6
Japan's Game Ranking: October 21-27
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17
|81,393
|308,962
|2
|NSw
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|70,367
|70,367
|3
|PS5
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|32,157
|32,157
|4
|PS5
|Call of Duty Black Ops 6
|Activision
|October 25
|26,947
|26,947
|5
|NSw
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake
|Koei Tecmo Games
|October 24
|12,411
|12,411
|6
|PS4
|Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven
|Square Enix
|October 24
|12,367
|12,367
|7
|PS5
|Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025
|Konami
|October 17
|10,182
|79,260
|8
|NSw
|The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
|Nintendo
|September 26
|7,567
|288,879
|9
|PS5
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake
|Koei Tecmo Games
|October 24
|7,133
|7,133
|10
|NSw
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Sega
|October 25
|7,021
|7,021
|11
|PS4
|Call of Duty Black Ops 6
|Activision
|October 25
|5,681
|5,681
|12
|PS5
|Metaphor: ReFantazio
|Atlus
|October 11
|5,343
|100,662
|13
|PS5
|Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|5,322
|82,172
|14
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|5,080
|6,038,257
|15
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,184
|3,662,096
|16
|PS4
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake
|Koei Tecmo Games
|October 24
|4,036
|4,036
|17
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,947
|7,939,280
|18
|PS5
|Sonic X Shadow Generations
|Sega
|October 25
|3,629
|3,629
|19
|NSw
|Card-en-Ciel
|Inti Creates
|October 24
|3,185
|3,185
|20
|NSw
|Super Smash Brothers Ultimate
|Nintendo
|December 7, 2018
|3,125
|5,605,244
Source: Famitsu