Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 21-27

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Super Mario Party Jamboree stays at #1 in 2nd week; Romancing SaGa 2 debuts at #2, #3, #6

Japan's Game Ranking: October 21-27

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1 NSw Super Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17 81,393 308,962
2 NSw Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 70,367 70,367
3 PS5 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 32,157 32,157
4 PS5 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Activision October 25 26,947 26,947
5 NSw Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Koei Tecmo Games October 24 12,411 12,411
6 PS4 Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven Square Enix October 24 12,367 12,367
7 PS5 Professional Baseball Spirits 2024-2025 Konami October 17 10,182 79,260
8 NSw The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Nintendo September 26 7,567 288,879
9 PS5 Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Koei Tecmo Games October 24 7,133 7,133
10 NSw Sonic X Shadow Generations Sega October 25 7,021 7,021
11 PS4 Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Activision October 25 5,681 5,681
12 PS5 Metaphor: ReFantazio Atlus October 11 5,343 100,662
13 PS5 Dragon Ball Sparking! ZERO Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 5,322 82,172
14 NSw Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 5,080 6,038,257
15 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,184 3,662,096
16 PS4 Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Koei Tecmo Games October 24 4,036 4,036
17 NSw Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,947 7,939,280
18 PS5 Sonic X Shadow Generations Sega October 25 3,629 3,629
19 NSw Card-en-Ciel Inti Creates October 24 3,185 3,185
20 NSw Super Smash Brothers Ultimate Nintendo December 7, 2018 3,125 5,605,244

Source: Famitsu

